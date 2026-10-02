Nasser Medical Hospital: Gaza's Largest Remaining Hospital Has No Syringes Left

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Doctors Against Genocide warns of a total medical shutdown at the Nasser Medical Complex Gaza's largest remaining hospital due to the Israeli government's siege

- Dr. Mohamad SaqrBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doctors Against Genocide warns of a total medical shutdown at the Nasser Medical Complex, Gaza's largest remaining hospital, after running completely out of syringes due to the Israeli government's siege and systematic destruction of medical infrastructure.A physician inside Nasser reports:“Today we don't have a single syringe to administer medicine to a patient suffering before our eyes. This is not a shortage, it is the height of tragedy in a war that has worn down stone before it has worn down people. This is a tragedy - not the cutting down of a tree or the demolition of a house, but the killing of the human spirit before our eyes.”Hospital System HaltedWith syringes 100% out of stock, clinicians cannot administer IV antibiotics, insulin, cardiac drugs, pain medication, or emergency interventions. This is one of many cascading shortages that are pushing Nasser Medical Complex to the brink of a full work stoppage for the 2.2 million civilians it serves. Families are attempting to source their own syringes (when any can be found), nurses are reusing wound dressings, and gloves are already out of stock. All are conditions that make continued hospital operations functionally impossible.Staff located 800 boxes of syringes in a warehouse, but the Ministry of Health could not finance the purchase under siege‐driven economic collapse. Doctors Against Genocide provided emergency funds to secure the syringes, which will last only 2–3 days.A Preventable, Manufactured CollapseThe shutdown at Nasser is the direct result of:*Israeli military strikes on hospitals and medical warehouses*The Israeli government's blockade restricting medical supplies and humanitarian aidDoctors Against Genocide warns that thousands of preventable deaths are imminent without immediate humanitarian access.URGENT APPEAL FOR ACTION: OPEN THE CROSSINGS NOWThe Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza is issuing an urgent appeal for donations to sustain health services and save lives. Doctors Against Genocide joins this call and emphasizes that no amount of charitable support can substitute for the opening of Gaza's crossings, which remain under siege by the Israeli government.“Every crossing into Gaza must be opened immediately and unconditionally for surgical supplies, medicine, food, clean water, and humanitarian personnel. Deliberate restriction of crossings is a violation of international humanitarian law. Doctors are performing amputations without anesthesia. Children are dying of dehydration and preventable infection. Gaza is now at critical risk of a full-scale epidemic.” –Doctors Against GenocideDoctors Against Genocide calls for:-Immediate, unconditional opening of Rafah, Kerem Shalom, and Erez North-Restoration of UNRWA humanitarian convoys without military obstruction-Emergency authorization of unlimited medical supply transfers with no quantity caps or inspection delays-Opening the crossings is the only way to prevent mass death, restore hospital function, and allow lifesaving supplies to reach Gaza's most vulnerable populations.

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Nasser Medical Hospital: Gaza's Largest Remaining Hospital Has No Syringes Left News Provided By Doctors Against Genocide October 02, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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