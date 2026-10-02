'PM Modi Emptied Pockets Of Those Who Looted Public Money': CM Adityanath Hits Out At Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, October 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked the Opposition, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "emptied the pockets" of those who used to "loot" public money, while crediting him for ensuring that funds meant for the poor directly reached their bank accounts through government schemes.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking after a theatre performance based on 'Namo Seva: Ankahi Kahaniyan' (Untold Stories), held as part of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said: "Today we can say that in our country, no person can sleep hungry because through the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', the Prime Minister is providing free foodgrains as a minimum guarantee for every poor person."

"Whether we look at infrastructure, the startup ecosystem, or the Mission Rozgar, in every sector new schemes have come for the youth. World-class institutions have been established. IITs have been set up, medical colleges have been built, and engineering institutions have been established," he added.

Referring to the 'PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, CM Adityanath said: "It is for the first time farmers have been included in the agenda of a government, under PM Modi, and they are benefitting from the scheme.")

The Chief Minister also added that infrastructure, including highways, expressways, railways, metro systems, and airports, has expanded under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.

"In the past, no Prime Minister could claim that even a person wearing simple rubber slippers could travel by air. Prime Minister Modi did not merely speak of this; he turned it into reality," he asserted.

Launching an attack on previous Samajwadi Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, CM Adityanath said: "When Jan Dhan accounts were being opened, the Opposition used to mock the initiative, asking what purpose empty bank accounts would serve. Today, it has become evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emptied the pockets of those who used to loot public money and ensured that funds meant for the poor reached their bank accounts directly. It is only natural for those who used to pocket public money to feel aggrieved and oppose these measures."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, every sector that he has stepped into, has achieved a new identity in this 'New India'," the Chief Minister added.

Referring to devastation caused during the 2002 earthquake in Gujarat, CM Adityanath said: "In such a situation, PM Modi undertook the responsibility of Gujarat (as Chief Minister). Soon, the state was gripped with riots. Despite such critical times, his visionary leadership transformed Gujarat into a model state."

The Chief Minister alleged that between 2004 and 2014, the country was "gripped by a sense of mistrust" due to the "corruption, anarchy, and inaction" of the Congress-led UPA government.

"There were significant challenges on the economic front as well as regarding internal and external security. India was counted among the 'fragile five' economies and had lost respect in the world. In 2014, however, the rural population, the poor, farmers, the youth, and women placed their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," CM Adityanath said.

He added that since 2014, the country has undertaken a "journey of service".

"The journey has been undertaken, not on the basis of caste, religion, community, region, or language, but with the goal of making India prosperous... schemes used to be made earlier too, but they could not be implemented effectively at the grassroots level," he said.