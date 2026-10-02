The singer-songwriter's new rock-edged song arrives as she builds toward a dance-driven project shaped by auditions and creative work in Naples, Florida.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Audrey Meigel will release her new single, “Here for a While,” on Friday, October 2. Written with Danny Jacobson, the song was developed with Eric T. Johnson of N.I. Music Group as part of the creative team.The release arrives as Meigel prepares her next project. Recently back from Naples, Florida, she worked with a renowned celebrity choreographer and held auditions across the United States to select dancers for a new performance concept. Over three days, Meigel and eight selected dancers learned choreography for the project, which is expected to roll out in the coming months.“'Here for a While' is a song I'm really excited to share with my fans. It's about growing up, getting caught between being young and becoming an adult, and what that transition feels like. This release feels like the start of a new chapter for me because it's the first of my singles to have a rock edge,” said Meigel.Meigel is also expected to appear on iHeartRadio in Chicago later in October, with additional details to be announced.“Here for a While” will be available on major streaming platforms beginning October 2.About Audrey MeigelAudrey Meigel is a singer-songwriter continuing to develop her sound and live performance. With new music and a dance-focused project in progress, she is building toward the next chapter of her career.

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Audrey Meigel Releases New Single 'Here for a While' on October 2 News Provided By Ict October 02, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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