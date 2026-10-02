- Eric Johnson of N.I. Music Group ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anuya's new single, “Loose Ends,” is a heartfelt reflection on friendship, nostalgia, and the bonds that can endure even after people drift apart. Co-written by Anuya and Danny Jacobson, the song draws on childhood memories and shared stories to capture the experience of losing touch with close friends and finding a way back to one another.With its relatable theme of reconnection,“Loose Ends” offers a warm reminder that friendships can evolve without losing their meaning.“Anuya has a genuine love for performing and a natural ability to connect with people,” says Eric Johnson of N.I. Music Group.“'Loose Ends' captures something so many of us understand-the friendships that stay with us, even when life takes us in different directions. I'm excited for people to hear this new release and get to know Anuya through her music.”A singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Anuya has been drawn to performing from a young age. She has performed onstage and competed in performance events. She plays three instruments, speaks four languages, and holds a black belt in karate. Through her art, she hopes to connect with others and spread joy.“'Loose Ends' is about those friendships that mean so much, even when life takes people in different directions,” says Anuya.“I hope it brings back memories for listeners and reminds them that reconnecting is always possible.”Listen:

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Anuya Reconnects With the Past on New Single 'Loose Ends' News Provided By Ict October 02, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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