Shufti Named A Leading Vendor In The 2026 Liminal Indextm For KYC In Banking And Rated Exceptional In Deepfake Detection

Shufti named a Leading Vendor for KYC in the 2026 Liminal Index, with the highest score in the Index at 83% Product Execution, and excels in identity and fraud.

- Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shufti, the Glocal identity verification and full compliance lifecycle provider, has been named a Leading Vendor in the 2026 Liminal IndexTM for Know Your Customer (KYC) in Banking. Liminal rated Shufti Exceptional for both Product and Strategy, and Excellent for Market Presence.

The Liminal Index evaluates vendors across three dimensions: Product, Strategy, and Market Presence. For KYC, scores are benchmarked against Liminal's Financial Crimes Compliance Buyer Demand Survey, March 2026 (N=100), including 84 banking KYC decision-makers.

Standing Out Among 82 Vendors

Liminal evaluated 82 vendors for this use case and determined 22 leading vendors. Shufti is among them.

Shufti scored 83% for Product Execution, tied for the highest Product Execution score in the Index, against a minimum Product Execution threshold of 60%. Shufti also passed the 76% minimum Strategy threshold.

Liminal also rated Shufti Exceptional in six criteria: Identity Verification Accuracy, Synthetic Identity & Deepfake Detection, Automation & Orchestration, Global Coverage Strategy, Product Integration & Ecosystem, and Internal User Experience.

The KYC Analyst Note describes Shufti as "a flexible, full-stack KYC provider with strong global coverage and a focus on automation, accessibility, and end-to-end identity lifecycle management." It identifies the company's global coverage strategy as "a central differentiator."

A KYC Market Ready To Shift

The Liminal Index reports that the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), effective July 2027, and the UK's failure-to-prevent-fraud regime are shifting supervisory expectations toward ongoing customer due diligence rather than periodic refresh cycles, while AI-generated fraud techniques outpace legacy controls.

Buyer behaviour in the Index shows:

-55% of banks rate KYC vendor switching as likely in the next 12 months

-98.8% of banks have already deployed, are deploying, or plan to deploy perpetual KYC within the next 12 months

-87% of banks now prefer a one-stop or broad financial crime compliance platform for KYC

-83% of banks review more than 10% of KYC cases manually, with most teams spending 30+ minutes per case

-Two-thirds of buyers now treat synthetic-identity detection as a hard requirement

Data Quality and Compliance Alignment were each rated important or very important by 94% of buyers, with automation among the criteria banks elevate most for the next two years. Shufti is rated Excellent for Continuous Monitoring & Perpetual KYC, Platform vs. Point Solution Positioning, and Ease of Implementation & Deployment, and Exceptional for Automation & Orchestration.

"KYC is no longer a one-time check. Supervisors expect due diligence to continue through the customer lifecycle, with risk profiles updated as new signals appear," said Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti. "We believe our Exceptional ratings for Product and Strategy reflect the decision to build every layer of Shufti in-house. Businesses get continuous monitoring with one integration for identity, compliance and fraud prevention across every market they serve, with far less manual review."

Risk-Based KYC Banks Configure To Their Own Thresholds

The Liminal Index maps KYC against nine requirements, and Shufti supports all nine.

-Identity verification and due diligence: Active Liveness Detection, Video KYC, Portable KYC and Mobile Device Identity Binding, with Sanctions Screening and Negative News / Adverse Media Monitoring for CDD and EDD.

-Step-up verification: Adaptive Authentication, Video KYC and Continuous/Perpetual KYC, triggered on user risk.

-Synthetic and manipulated identities: Location Intelligence and Synthetic Identity Risk Scoring, with Customer Risk Profiling and Unified Customer View Creation to detect anomalous behavioural activity.

-Dynamic AML risk scoring: Customer Risk Profiling, Location Intelligence and AML Risk Scoring combined into a live AML risk score.

-Audit and investigations: Document Retention & Storage and AML Audit Trail Management, with Fraud Alert and Case Management for investigation workflows.

Key Shufti Strengths Noted In The Liminal Index

The KYC Analyst Note states that Shufti's differentiation "increasingly stems from the combination of active global document processing, digital identity readiness, fraud prevention capabilities, and the integration of identity, compliance, and risk management functions within a unified platform architecture."

-Built for AI-generated fraud: AI-driven document analysis and facial biometrics with 3D liveness detection counter spoofing, presentation attacks, and deepfakes. Post-verification deepfake detection, device intelligence, and behavioural anomaly analysis extend protection beyond onboarding.

-Explainable decisioning: A hybrid AI and human review model supports both automation and regulatory explainability.

-Global reach, local documents: Shufti actively processes 10,000+ document types across 240+ jurisdictions with 150+ languages, with operational coverage in MENA, LATAM, and Southeast Asia.

-Perpetual KYC in practice: Real-time checks against 1,800+ sanctions, PEP, and adverse media sources, automated re-screening, and event-driven risk updates keep customer risk current.

-Configurable at speed: A single API, SDKs, and a no-code Journey Builder adapt verification to risk signals and geography, and buyers highlight fast onboarding and easy integration.

-Ready for reusable identity: NFC-enabled verification, reusable identity credentials, and readiness for European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet ecosystems.

One Platform For Identity, Compliance And Fraud

KYC sits alongside KYB, AML screening, transaction monitoring, authentication, and fraud prevention. The KYC Analyst Note states that Shufti's ownership of the core technology stack "provides greater control over document support, deployment flexibility, and regulatory responsiveness."

-2,000+ businesses served across 240+ countries and territories in fintech, digital assets, marketplaces, gaming, telecommunications, and payment services.

-Millions of verifications processed daily, with vendor-reported sub-10-second verification times, high first-time pass rates, and significant reductions in manual review.

-GDPR, SOC 2, and ISO certifications supporting compliance alignment.

The full Liminal IndexTM for Know Your Customer (KYC) in Banking report is available via Shufti. Banks and fintechs preparing for EU AMLR or reviewing their KYC provider can explore the report to see how Shufti performed across the Index.



About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity, fraud and compliance platform helping regulated organisations establish trust, prevent fraud and meet regulatory requirements across the customer lifecycle. Through a single platform and API, Shufti brings together KYC, KYB, AML screening, transaction monitoring, age assurance and fraud prevention. With fully owned core technology and flexible deployment across cloud, sovereign cloud and on-premises environments, Shufti helps organisations manage identity, fraud and compliance risk with greater control and flexibility.

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About Liminal

Liminal is the intelligence platform for the companies building and selling identity, fraud, financial crime, and security products into complex, regulated markets. We help you get the decision right, then get there first. We give your strategy, product, and go-to-market teams reach. Your own data covers your customers and your pipeline. Ours covers the buyers who did not choose you, mapped from demand to supply at the level of the use case, so you can see where real demand and actual supply meet, and where they don't.

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