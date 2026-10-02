Sheraton Baltimore North Unveils $9 Million Transformation In The Heart Of Towson

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheraton Baltimore North has completed a $9 million transformation, unveiling newly renovated guestrooms, public areas, meeting and event spaces, and a revamped on-site restaurant, Nine|03. The investment marks a significant enhancement to the property and reinforces its position as an elevated suburban alternative to downtown Baltimore.The hotel's 283 guestrooms have been designed to provide an updated setting for guests staying for business, leisure, university visits, family occasions, and group travel. The refreshed accommodations are complemented by improvements to the hotel's shared spaces, including the lobby, creating a more inviting arrival experience and a comfortable environment for guests to gather, work, or relax.The transformation extends to the hotel's 14 meeting and event spaces. With flexible venues designed to accommodate conferences, corporate meetings, weddings, celebrations, family gatherings, and athletic teams, the restored event areas give groups a modern setting for meetings and social occasions. The combination of updated accommodations and event facilities allows the property to serve both individual travelers and larger groups under one roof.As part of the renovation, the hotel's on-site restaurant has been relaunched as Nine|03. The restaurant provides a convenient dining option for hotel guests while also serving the surrounding Towson community, enhancing the property's role as more than just a place to stay.Located directly across from Towson Town Center, one of Maryland's premier shopping destinations, Sheraton Baltimore North offers guests convenient access to shopping and entertainment. The hotel is also situated near several colleges and universities, as well as the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).The $9 million project represents a significant investment by Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel and its future in the Towson community. The investment reflects the hotel's commitment to enhancing its property and creating elevated experiences for today's travelers.“From the expanded meeting facilities and relaunch of Nine|03, every aspect of the renovation was thoughtfully considered to create a more welcoming and elevated experience for our guests. We're excited to introduce the new Sheraton Baltimore North and look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests to the property.”With its newly renovated accommodations, flexible event spaces, on-site amenities, and proximity to shopping, dining, universities, and Baltimore-area attractions, Sheraton Baltimore North offers a convenient and comfortable home base for exploring the region.SHERATON BALTIMORE NORTHSheraton Baltimore North Hotel is a premier destination in Towson, Maryland, catering to business and leisure travelers. Following a $9 million transformation, the property offers refreshed accommodations and modernized event spaces. Conveniently located near Johns Hopkins University and central corporate offices, the hotel features over 21,000 square feet of flexible event space, including modern meeting rooms and elegant ballrooms-ideal for conferences, executive meetings, and social events. Guests enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped business center, and new guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity.On-site dining at Nine|03 provides a stylish yet approachable setting for client entertainment or after-work relaxation, while The Coffee Corner serves fresh Starbuckscoffee and quick bites. With a renovated fitness center, indoor pool, and the trusted service of the global Sheraton brand, Sheraton Baltimore North is the ideal partner for corporate events, media engagements, and professional travel.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia. With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many ofGF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 37 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Candice Kochenour

WW Hospitality Marketing

+1 610-572-3878

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Sheraton Baltimore North Unveils $9 Million Transformation in the Heart of Towson News Provided By WW Hospitality Marketing October 02, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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