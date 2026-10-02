India, Netherlands To Expand Agricultural Cooperation, Explore Seed Sector Partnership: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India and the Netherlands have agreed to strengthen their agricultural partnership by expanding cooperation in areas such as agricultural innovation, horticulture and the seed sector, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said following bilateral discussions with Dutch Agriculture Minister Silvio Erkens, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Friday.

The meeting reviewed ongoing collaboration between the two countries and explored new avenues for cooperation aimed at enhancing farm productivity through technology, innovation and knowledge sharing.

During the discussions, both sides assessed the progress of the 25 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) established in the agriculture and horticulture sectors under the India-Netherlands partnership.

The Centres of Excellence have been playing a key role in promoting modern farming techniques, protected cultivation and advanced horticultural practices across several Indian states.

Chouhan and Erkens also agreed to examine opportunities for cooperation in the seed sector through the formulation of a dedicated work plan.

The proposed framework is expected to identify priority areas and provide a roadmap for effective implementation of joint initiatives.

Agricultural innovation emerged as another major focus area during the talks. Both countries discussed potential areas of collaboration, acknowledging the significant advancements made by India and the Netherlands in agricultural research, technology adoption and innovation-driven farming practices.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to promoting sustainable and technology-led agricultural growth while facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices.

The Dutch delegation was led by Silvio Erkens, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, and included Director General Marten van den Berg, Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards and other senior officials.

The Indian side was represented by Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, DARE Secretary M.L. Jat and senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.