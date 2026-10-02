Stargaze Entertainment Group Announces Exclusive Online Dance Competition Hosted By 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC: STGZ), an entertainment and technology company focused on discovering and elevating emerging talent through its proprietary digital platforms, today announced updated details for its exclusive online dance competition hosted by world-renowned dance iconon theplatform.

The Abby Lee Miller Dance Competition has extended its submission deadline through October 31, 2026, giving dancers additional time to showcase their talent with free entry, perform for Abby Lee Miller, and receive direct evaluation from her through a fully digital format. Dancers can enter by submitting their best performance through the Challenges section of the Stargaze StageTM app.

Submitted performances may be up to two minutes and 20 seconds in length and should showcase each dancer's personality, technique, performance quality, and star power.

Abby Lee and her team will personally review the submissions and select the Top 50 dancers based on talent, performance ability, stage presence, and potential. Those selected will be notified directly through the Stargaze Stage app and invited to submit an additional performance video of up to one minute.

Abby Lee will then review the Top 50 submissions, with the five highest-scoring dancers advancing to the live Grand Finale. Stargaze Pro members who reach the Top 50 will also receive personalized feedback from Abby Lee based on their performances.

The Top 5 finalists will come together for the Abby Lee Miller Dance Challenge Grand Finale, with the date to be announced, streaming live exclusively on Stargaze StageTM. During the live event, Abby Lee will evaluate the finalists and ultimately crown the winner of the Abby Lee Miller Dance Challenge live on the app .

The Grand Prize winner will receive an exclusive one-on-one virtual mentoring session with Abby Lee, one year of complimentary access to Abby Lee's Zoom classes, a complimentary one-year Stargaze Pro Membership, and an Abby Lee Dance Company swag bag.

The competition will be promoted across Abby Lee's official social media channels as well as Stargaze's digital network, offering participating artists meaningful exposure to both fans and industry professionals.

"This collaboration highlights the power of Stargaze Stage as a next-generation digital venue for talent discovery," said a spokesperson for Stargaze Entertainment Group. "By combining industry legends with accessible technology, we are removing traditional barriers and creating real opportunities for artists worldwide."

Stargaze Stage is designed to give performers direct access to influential decision-makers through live and on-demand digital events, redefining how emerging talent is discovered, showcased, and monetized.

HOW TO ENTER

Dancers must download Stargaze StageTM, create and complete their performer profile, and enter through the Challenges section of the app. Entries must include a dance performance video submitted no later than October 31, 2026.

One upload. One opportunity. Your moment to stand out starts here.

About Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC: STGZ) is an entertainment technology company focused on talent discovery, content creation, and audience engagement. Through its Stargaze StageTM platform, the company provides artists with innovative tools to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and reach global audiences.

Stargaze StageTM

The Stage Is Yours.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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CONTACT: Investor and Media Contact: Stargaze Entertainment Group. 312.867.1800...