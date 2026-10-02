New Crypto: Remittix Sets Final Presale Price At $0.46 As XRP Price Prediction Targets $3 And Stellar (XLM) Releases Soroban SDK V28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix confirms the final pricing stage before its November token debut as XRP and Stellar developments renew attention around blockchain payments.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced $0.46 as the final RTX presale price ahead of the token's scheduled November 24, 2026 market launch. RTX remains available at $0.23 in the current stage, giving the project a defined pricing path as it moves through the remaining allocation toward its $36 million hard cap.









The announcement comes as XRP price prediction models revisit a potential $3 recovery and Stellar releases Soroban Rust SDK v28 following the activation of Protocol 28. Together, the developments are directing attention toward crypto networks and applications designed around payments, settlement and financial connectivity.

Remittix Defines Its Final Route to Market

Remittix has raised over $32 million from more than 40,000 participants. Reaching that milestone unlocked the official RTX launch date and moved the project into its final presale phase.

The current $0.23 price and announced $0.46 final tier create a visible progression before public trading begins. The final figure is not the current token price; it is the planned last presale stage before the November 24 debut.

Remittix is entering this phase with its core PayFi product open to 1,000 invited holders. Users can test EUR and USD routes while the project expands the available fiat currencies, assets and supported networks.

A Connected Ecosystem Supports the RTX Utility Case

The Remittix PayFi platform is intended to let users fund payments in supported crypto while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts. This structure is designed for international invoices, contractor payments, personal remittances and portfolio withdrawals.

PayFi forms part of a wider ecosystem. Remittix Markets is live and has processed more than $50 million in trading volume. The Remittix wallet is available on iOS with over 10,000 downloads, while an Android version awaits approval. Remittix Earn is approaching release and advertises yields of up to 22% APY on eligible digital assets.

The planned wallet rebuild is intended to connect payments, Markets and Earn inside one application, allowing users to hold, transfer, trade and potentially earn without moving between separate platforms.

XRP and Stellar Keep Payment Infrastructure in Focus

XRP recently traded near $1.50, meaning a move to $3 would require approximately a doubling from current levels. That bullish scenario would depend on renewed market demand, institutional access and expansion across the XRP Ledger payments ecosystem.

Stellar has added a technical catalyst through Soroban Rust SDK v28. The release supports Protocol 28 and gives developers access to updated smart-contract tools. Stellar's work illustrates how payment networks are broadening into programmable financial infrastructure.

Remittix is focused on the customer-facing end of the same market. Its objective is to make digital assets usable through conventional bank settlement, providing RTX with a direct role inside an application built for recurring financial activity.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi and digital-asset ecosystem focused on crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments. Its platform combines payment settlement, Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the planned Remittix Earn service.

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