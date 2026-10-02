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The Bank Of Nova Scotia
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - The Bank of Nova Scotia: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved its amended normal course issuer bid. The purpose of the amendment is to increase the number of Common Shares that Scotiabank may purchase for cancellation from 15 million to 40 million. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares T are trading up $1.17 at $130.19.
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