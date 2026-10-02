Poker's Biggest Names Converge On Calgary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mike Leah, DJ Sharma, Kevin Martin and a deep field of Canadian talent headline 12 days of WSOP Circuit action at Deerfoot Inn & Casino

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of Canada's biggest names in poker are in Calgary this week as the WSOP Circuit takes over Deerfoot Inn & Casino until October 12.

The 12-day series features 18 tournaments and is expected to attract nearly 9,000 entries, with the action building toward the $2,300 Main Event, which is expected to draw more than 1,000 entries and generate a prize pool of more than $2 million.

Presented by GGPoker, the Calgary stop brings together professional players, rising stars and recreational competitors from across Canada and beyond, all competing for significant prize money and one of the most coveted trophies in tournament poker: a WSOP Circuit gold ring.

Poker continues to grow as a competitive mind sport, requiring players to combine strategic thinking, analytical skills, decision-making and endurance. The Calgary series reflects the increasingly competitive nature of major live poker events, where experienced professionals and emerging players compete side by side.

LEAH, SHARMA AMONG PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leading the list of players to watch is Mike Leah, one of the most accomplished Canadian tournament players of his generation. The Innisfil, Ontario native, who competes online under the name “GoLeafsGoEh,” has amassed nearly US$9.8 million in live tournament earnings, placing him among Canada's all-time leading tournament money winners.

Leah arrives in Calgary with plenty of momentum after winning his third WSOP bracelet on GGPoker last week, followed by another deep run in a separate bracelet event.

He will be joined by a strong contingent of Alberta players, including Calgary native Haven Taylor, who will have the opportunity to compete on home turf.

Another Alberta player to watch is DJ Sharma of Edmonton. Sharma made a deep run at the 2026 WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas, finishing 78th in a field of several thousand players.

The field also features several WSOP bracelet winners, including Pei (Jerry) Li, Jaspal (Paul) Brar, Homan Mohammad and Christopher Alcindor.

GGPoker will have its own star power in the field, with Alberta's Kevin Martin, better known as KMart, and British Columbia's Gregory Liow, known to poker fans as Greg Goes All In.

$2 MILLION-PLUS MAIN EVENT

The biggest stage of the series will be the $2,300 Main Event, with more than 1,000 players expected to take their shot at the title and a projected prize pool of more than $2 million.

The Main Event headlines a packed 18-event schedule that also includes the Big 30 Stack, Mystery Bounty, Mini Main Event, Monster Stack, H.O.R.S.E. 8-Max and a $3,500 High Roller.

With buy-ins spanning a wide range, the series brings together the full spectrum of the poker community, from recreational players making their first WSOP Circuit appearance to seasoned professionals pursuing another major title and a coveted gold ring.

CALGARY'S PLACE ON THE POKER MAP

The return of the WSOP Circuit to Calgary highlights the strength of the Canadian poker community and the growing profile of Western Canada as a destination for major live poker events.

“We are thrilled to give Canadian poker players direct access to the WSOP Circuit once again, connecting the incredible Alberta poker community with a world-class live experience,” said Sarne Lightman, Managing Director of GGPoker.“Calgary has built an incredible reputation as a top-tier live poker destination, and through our exclusive satellites and Ontario freerolls, players of all levels have a real shot at competing for a coveted WSOP Circuit gold ring.”

For 12 days, Deerfoot Inn & Casino will serve as a gathering point for poker players from across Canada and around the world, with each event offering a new opportunity to compete for a major title.

When the final hand of the Main Event is played, one player will leave Calgary with the title, the largest prize of the series and a coveted WSOP Circuit gold ring.

For the complete schedule:

WSOP Circuit - Deerfoot Inn & Casino 2026

ABOUT THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER (WSOP)

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is one of the most recognized brands in professional poker worldwide. The WSOP Circuit brings tournament series to destinations around the world, giving players opportunities to compete for significant prize pools and coveted WSOP Circuit gold rings.

The World Series of Poker is powered by GGPoker, a global online poker community that enables players around the world to participate in official WSOP events and satellite tournaments, providing pathways to some of the most prestigious events in international poker.

SOURCE: WSOP Super Circuit

Media Relations:

Felipe Del Pozo

JPM Marketing Solutions Inc.

514-616-4713

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