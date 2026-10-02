Helix To Advance Serviceops And Help Enterprises Create Measurable Business Value As It Completes Carve-Out From BMC, Under Montagu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Helix through a carve-out transaction from BMC Software ("BMC"), first announced in June 2026. Helix is now a fully independent company.

Funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, will maintain ownership of BMC and retain a minority stake in Helix.

Helix is a leading provider of agentic AI ServiceOps solutions powering mission-critical services for thousands of blue-chip organizations worldwide, across sectors including financial services, insurance, and retail.

Helix pioneered the ServiceOps category, bringing service management, operations, automation, and agentic AI together so organizations can manage and optimize critical services through a more connected operating model.

“Helix is now independent, with the focus and flexibility to invest more sharply in our customers, innovation, and growth,” said Ali Siddiqui, CEO of Helix.“Companies are investing heavily in AI, but too few can point to meaningful business results. That gap is where Helix is focused. We'll use our independence to move faster, strengthen customer outcomes, and help organizations create greater value from the technology they already own.”

Montagu has supported nearly 40 carve-outs since 2002 and has extensive experience helping mission-critical software businesses accelerate growth as independent companies.

About Helix

Helix helps the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT - bringing IT services, AIOps, and agentic AI together so busywork disappears, incidents are prevented, and compliance just happens. With an industry-leading, open-first platform, Helix's dynamic fleet of AI agents augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps. Learn more at

Helix, the Helix logo, and other Helix marks are the exclusive properties of Helix and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

© Copyright 2026 Helix

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focusing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specialises in carve-out and other first-time buyout investments and has deep expertise in several priority sectors: Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu has $16bn assets under management.

For additional information on Montagu, visit

Media Contacts

Helix: Madeline Bien | ...

Montagu: Greenbrook - James Madsen | +44 20 7952 2000 | ...