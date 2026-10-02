Reece Companies Unveils New Orlando Headquarters After Full Property Transformation

Reece Companies' Orlando headquarters, located at 7335 Lake Ellenor Drive.

Architectural details and landscaped entrance at Reece Companies' Orlando headquarters.

Reece Companies' Orlando headquarters at 7335 Lake Ellenor Drive before renovation.

Completed renovation turns a dated office property into a technology-driven headquarters and showcase for Reece Companies' investment strategy.

- Alex Reece, CEO of Reece CompaniesORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reece Companies announced the completion and occupancy of its new corporate headquarters at 7335 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809, marking the full transformation of a dated office building, formerly home to KMI International, into a modern, technology-driven workplace. Acquired in June 2025, the property now stands as a built example of the strategy at the core of the firm's business: identifying overlooked commercial assets, investing in intelligent design and modern systems, and turning them into high-performing spaces.For investors and prospective partners, the project offers a clear, walkable demonstration of how Reece Companies approaches a property. The firm managed the project from acquisition through completed renovation, applying the same disciplined vision it brings to its commercial developments, luxury residential remodels, and strategic partnerships across Central Florida.The transformation reached every part of the building. The completed headquarters now features a showroom, state-of-the-art conference room, a full-service kitchen, modernized restrooms, and an executive office complete with sauna and shower. Custom cabinetry, designer lighting accents, and sleek, modern furnishings replace the building's previous finishes, establishing a new standard in workplace luxury while staying true to the firm's commitment to functional aesthetics.Beneath the surface, the building was brought fully into the modern era. A fully integrated automated system now controls climate, security, and lighting, and a high-definition security camera network supports both on-site and remote monitoring. The result is a property that is more efficient to operate, more secure, and considerably more valuable than the one Reece Companies acquired.The before-and-after photographs accompanying this release illustrate the scope of the work, from the building as it was purchased to the completed headquarters in use today.“We could have described our approach to investors in a presentation. Instead, we built it. Our headquarters show exactly what we do with an overlooked property and what we can do with partners,” said Alex Reece, CEO of Reece Companies.The headquarters now serves as the firm's base of operations and as a showroom for the design, technology, and construction capabilities it brings to client projects and joint ventures. With the move complete, Reece Companies is actively expanding its team, hiring across multiple departments, and pursuing new acquisitions and partnership opportunities throughout the region.Investors, developers, and property owners interested in partnering with Reece Companies are invited to contact the firm directly and to tour the completed headquarters to see the results for themselves.About Reece CompaniesReece Companies is a dynamic real estate investment and development firm committed to redefining growth through bold investments and visionary leadership. Specializing in commercial real estate and high-end residential remodeling, the company transforms underutilized properties into vibrant, high-performing spaces. Reece Companies leads projects that span commercial developments, luxury homes with smart features, and strategic partnerships across emerging industries. Its portfolio includes Lincoln Financial Services LLC, The Phoenix Property Group LLC, Bamberg Investments LLC, and Florida Toy Traders INC. Each company contributes to the company's diverse expertise in real estate, entertainment, and strategic investment. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and long-term value, Reece Companies is rapidly becoming a driving force in Florida's evolving commercial and residential real estate landscape.

Dawn Oldroyd

The Phoenix Property Group | Reece Companies

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Reece Companies Unveils New Orlando Headquarters After Full Property Transformation News Provided By Reece Companies October 02, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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