The Hemp Doctor Reveals How Shoppers Can Stack Black Friday Cannabis Deals This Season

The Hemp Doctor products stylized feature image for the Black Friday Cannabis 2026 Deals

The Hemp Doctor shows shoppers how to stack black friday cannabis deals with loyalty tiers, store points and Subscribe & Save to save 50% or more this November.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor is giving shoppers an early look at how to make the most of its black friday cannabis deals, with a published savings playbook that walks both new and returning customers through every stacking method available on the site when the sale goes live this November.

The short version: customers who combine The Hemp Doctor's sitewide Black Friday discount with its Lucky Joint Club loyalty program, redeemable store points, Subscribe & Save subscription, and members-only Canteen store can push their total savings well past 50 percent and, in some cases, closer to 70 or 80 percent off.

"Black Friday at The Hemp Doctor is already the biggest discount event we run," said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. "But our regulars know how to take it further. They stack their loyalty tier discount, their store points, and their subscription savings on top of the sitewide sale price. That's not a hack. That's the system working exactly the way we designed it."

How the Stacking Works

The Hemp Doctor runs a tiered loyalty program called the Lucky Joint Club. Joining is automatic: create an account and place a first order, and the customer is enrolled at the Gardener level. From there, annual spend determines tier.

Every dollar spent earns one store point worth ten cents in credit. Those points sit in the customer's account until they choose to redeem them. The move that regulars make every year: hold the points, let them build, and deploy them on Black Friday against already-slashed prices.

Customers are advised to join the Lucky Joint Club and begin accumulating points before the sale opens to maximize their Black Friday position.

Tier discounts apply on top of that. Botanist members (spending $500 to $999 annually) receive an additional 5 percent off exclusive sales. Kingpin members ($1,000 or more per year) receive 8 percent off. Applied on top of a Black Friday sitewide discount, those percentages compound.

Beyond tier discounts, every Lucky Joint Club member also gets access to the Canteen, a members-only section of the store with exclusive deals not visible to the general public. Canteen discounts stack with any other sitewide offers.

Botanist and Kingpin members receive early access to Black Friday deals by email before the sale opens to the public. This is why the most heavily discounted items tend to sell through to members first.

Subscribe & Save and Free Shipping

Customers subscribed to The Hemp Doctor's Subscribe & Save program receive 25 percent off plus free shipping on every subscription order. On Black Friday, a subscription order runs alongside a regular cart and the whole order ships together for free. Even a single subscribed item is enough to trigger it: the free shipping that comes with Subscribe & Save covers the entire combined order at checkout.

For customers not enrolled in Subscribe & Save, orders over $99 ship free. Botanist members also receive flat-rate shipping coupons.

New customers who sign up for The Hemp Doctor's email newsletter (available in the footer of every page) automatically receive 20 percent off their first order, making a newsletter sign-up a practical first step before the sale.

A 20 percent military discount on all orders is available year-round to active-duty service members and veterans through The Hemp Doctor's Military Discount page.

The Full Black Friday Cannabis Deals Lineup

The Hemp Doctor's catalog spans hemp-derived Delta-9 edibles, THC beverages, THCA flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, CBD tinctures, CBD softgels, pet CBD, and more. The full sitewide Black Friday discount applies across the catalog. Products already marked down on the Deals Page receive the additional Black Friday discount on top of their existing reduced price.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta-9 edibles, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs).

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:



Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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The Hemp Doctor Reveals How Shoppers Can Stack Black Friday Cannabis Deals This Season News Provided By The Hemp Doctor October 02, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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