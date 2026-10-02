Woman Dies During Treatment At Hospital In Bihar's Samastipur, Family Vandalises Premises

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hasanpur Bazar of Bihar's Samastipur, prompting her family members to protest and allegedly vandalise the hospital premises.

The family has accused the hospital's doctors and staff of negligence in her treatment.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumari Devi, wife of Kailash Sah and a resident of Dhobauliya village under the Bithan police station area.

According to an official, Rajkumari delivered a baby at the Hasanpur Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

Her condition reportedly deteriorated the following day.

The family said she was subsequently taken to Savera Hospital at Imli Chowk in Hasanpur Bazar on the advice of a local rural medical practitioner, Sujit Kumar, where treatment was started.

Rajkumari's husband, Kailash Sah, alleged that she was administered an injection during treatment at the private hospital.

According to him, Rajkumari's condition deteriorated sharply within about five minutes of receiving the injection, following which she died.

After learning of her death, family members and others at the hospital became agitated.

They accused the hospital management and medical staff of negligence and allegedly vandalised parts of the hospital premises.

The family has demanded an explanation from the hospital regarding the circumstances surrounding Rajkumari's death.

Police personnel reached the hospital after being informed about the disturbance and gathered information from the family and other people present at the site.

The exact cause of Rajkumari Devi's death has not yet been officially established.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding her treatment and death.

There was no immediate official response from the hospital management to the allegations of medical negligence.

The findings of the investigation and any post-mortem or medical assessment will be important in determining the circumstances of the death.