Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Active Member Of Takkar Gang In Attempt-To-Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested an active member of the Takkar Gang, who had also been declared a proclaimed offender, in connection with an attempt to murder case, officials said.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Gulam Khawaza alias Aaley, a resident of Delhi's Dabri, was arrested by a team of the NDR/Crime Branch. He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 594/2023 registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Sagarpur Police Station.

According to police, in November 2023, Irfan was operating a Satta business in the Raghu Nagar area. Kunal, who was involved in betting with Irfan, suffered losses and was asked to clear the outstanding amount. He subsequently contacted Vicky alias Takkar, who was in jail at the time, and sought his assistance.

Police said Vicky alias Takkar then contacted his associate Gulam Khawaza alias Aaley and directed him to go to Irfan's betting premises. Khawaza allegedly arranged a pistol and handed it over to Aman, instructing him to fire at Irfan.

On December 3, 2023, at around 8 p.m., Gulam, along with Kunal, Hemu and Aman, reached Irfan's betting premises. Aman allegedly fired two rounds at Irfan, one of which hit his leg, while the other missed. The accused persons then fled the spot. During the investigation, all four accused were arrested by the local police and the pistol was recovered from Aman.

Police said Khawaza was granted interim bail for 14 days on medical grounds on March 25. However, he failed to surrender after the bail period expired and absconded. He subsequently left Delhi and evaded arrest by frequently changing his hideouts and concealing his identity and movements. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on August 5.

The Crime Branch constituted a dedicated team comprising SI Dipender Singh and Head Constables Rajbir, Ram Niwas, Parmanand, Kuldeep, and Anchal Kumar under the supervision of Inspectors Yogesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav and overall supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the team received information that Khawaza would arrive in Delhi and proceed to Anand Vihar Railway Station before going to the residence of gang leader Takkar in Sitapuri. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap at Anand Vihar Railway Station and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Khawaza disclosed his association with the Takkar Gang and its activities in Dwarka, Dabri, Uttam Nagar and adjoining areas of Haryana. He was formally arrested under Section 35(1)(D) of the BNSS and is being produced before the concerned court.

Police said Khawaza, a Delhi University graduate, has previously been involved in 11 criminal cases, including cases under the Arms Act and an attempt to murder. According to the Crime Branch, he joined the Takkar Gang after the alleged killing of his close friend Gaurav alias Kaku in 2019 and subsequently became involved in criminal activities.