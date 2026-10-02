Seastar Medical Announces Late-Breaking Presentation At ASN Kidney Week 2026
Presentation Details:
Title: Improved Outcomes in Pediatric Sepsis-Associated (SA) AKI: Comparison of the Selective Cytopheretic Device for Pediatrics (SCD-PED) Surveillance Registry (SAVE) with a Historical Cohort
Authors: Nathan L. Kleinman, Stuart Goldstein, Rajit K. Basu, Theresa A. Mottes, David J. Askenazi, Stephen Gorga, Shina Menon, Matt S. Zinter, Keri A. Drake, David A. Zolezzi, Robert S. Gillespie, Sai Prasad N. Iyer, Emily Scribe, Kevin K. Chung
Abstract / Poster Number: TH-PO1291
Date & Time: October 22, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT
Location: Exhibit Hall A, Colorado Convention Center
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar Medical's first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.
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QUELIMMUNE is a registered trademark of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation.
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