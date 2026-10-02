JR Wealth Management Publishes Educational Article On The Three Most Common Trust Structuring Errors

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERSTM podcast.

Retained control is the most common, non-funding the simplest to prevent, isolation the most costly. Why a trust is a relationship, not a document.

- Jonathane Ricci, Founder, JR Wealth ManagementTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JR Wealth Management today announced the publication of a new educational article examining the three most common mistakes the firm encounters when reviewing an existing trust: retained control, isolation from the wider financial structure, and trusts that were properly created but never properly funded.The article, "The Most Common Trust Engineering Mistake," written by Jonathane Ricci, a wealth-orchestration attorney licensed in New York and Michigan, and published on jrwealthmanagement, states that retained control is the most common of the three by a wide margin, non-funding is the rarest and simplest to prevent, and isolation from the wider structure tends to be the most costly, because it often surfaces years later in a jurisdiction nobody was monitoring."A trust is not a document," Ricci said. "It is a legal relationship, and that relationship has to be supported by real governance, real administration, and real behavior consistent with its terms."The article explains that a trust's protective value depends on a genuine separation between legal ownership and the person whose creditors might one day pursue the assets, and that retaining the ability to freely reclaim trust assets can undermine that separation regardless of how the paperwork is drafted. It also addresses the risk of building a trust without reference to corporate ownership, tax residency, or cross-border exposure, and the case of a trust that was formally executed but never funded with the assets it was intended to hold.Key themes covered in the article include:- Retained control as the most frequent cause of a weakened trust structure- Why a trust functions as one layer within a larger plan rather than a standalone instrument- The distinction between creating a trust and funding a trust as two separate legal actsThis article is published for educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Managed Legal ExpertiseTM refers to the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan; JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice.The full article is available at .About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides comprehensive, coordinated wealth management services for high-net-worth families and business owners, including Managed Legal ExpertiseTM, the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan. JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice. Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through licensed persons who are appropriately registered. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

Jonathane Ricci

JR Wealth Management

+18559468496 ext.

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JR Wealth Management Publishes Educational Article on the Three Most Common Trust Structuring Errors News Provided By JR Wealth Management October 02, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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