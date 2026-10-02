Gandhi's Ideals Inspire Mass Movements On Cleanliness, Self-Reliance: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and Swaraj had been carried forward as mass movements through initiatives such as the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', as he paid floral tributes to Gandhi in Porbandar on his birth anniversary.

Addressing a prayer meeting held at Kirti Mandir, Chief Minister Patel said Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence, Sarvodaya and universal brotherhood remained relevant, and called for these ideals to be reflected in public life.

"Prayer nourishes the soul, inspires self-reflection, humility and compassion, and strengthens the resolve to follow the right path," he said, adding that prayer promotes mutual respect, empathy, harmony, peace and national unity by bringing people together beyond individual interests and faiths.

Chief Minister Patel said India's strength lay in the unity of its diverse faiths and traditions, with the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava' promoting equal respect, harmony, peace and national unity.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas" reflected the emphasis on equal respect and welfare of poor, deprived and last-mile citizens by taking development and facilities to villages and rural communities.

The Chief Minister linked the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with Gandhi's idea of Swaraj, saying the concept had been adapted to the country's modern development.

"Gandhi's vision of cleanliness had been turned into a mass movement through the Swachh Bharat Mission, with people of different age groups participating as volunteers and 'Swachhagrahis'," he said.

Chief Minister Patel also referred to efforts to connect khadi with younger generations through the message of "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion".

He said that India, in line with Gandhi's ideals of non-violence, Sarvodaya and universal brotherhood, followed the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and regarded the world as one family.

"The country continued to play a role in promoting dialogue, partnership and human-centric cooperation," he added.

Recalling the freedom movement, Chief Minister Patel said that India had gained independence from British rule under Gandhi's leadership through the principles of truth and non-violence.

He called upon people to work towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with a focus on self-reliance, welfare of the poor, cleanliness, environmental conservation and the country's overall development.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Gandhi had transformed human lives through simple efforts and that his message of truth and non-violence remained relevant to the world.

Referring to conflicts in different parts of the world, Modhwadia added that dialogue is key to resolving disputes and could help save lives and reduce suffering.

He said Porbandar's global identity is a matter of pride and urged people to make cleanliness part of their daily lives.

"Keeping our homes, streets and country clean and following Gandhiji's ideals is the true tribute to him," he added.

Senior officials, office-bearers, city representatives, school students and citizens were also present.