Climb Bio To Present New Data At American Society Of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026 For CLYM116 And Budoprutug

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preliminary Phase 2 data from the ongoing PrisMN study of budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy selected for oral presentation

Presentations on CLYM116 and budoprutug programs highlight advancements across the portfolio

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical data for its CLYM116 and budoprutug programs across three immune-mediated kidney diseases at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, which will be held in Denver, Colorado from October 21-25, 2026.

Abstracts are available on the ASN 2026 website here.

Posters and Presentations

CLYM116

Title: CLYM116, a Novel "Sweeper" Anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand Monoclonal Antibody in Development for IgAN: Phase 1 Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Pharmacodynamics (PD) Results in Healthy Volunteers

Session Title: Pharmacology (PharmacoKinetics, -Dynamics, -Genomics) [PO1900]

Poster Number: TH-PO0823

Date / Time: October 22, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of MIL116, a Novel "Sweeper" Anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand Monoclonal Antibody in Healthy Volunteers: Preliminary Phase 1 Results

Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Practice and New Concepts Shaping Modern Care [PO1402-06]

Poster Number: FR-PO0838

Date / Time: October 23, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

Budoprutug

Title: Preliminary Data from PrisMN, a Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Budoprutug, an Investigational Low-Fucosylated Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody (mAb), in Patients with Primary Membranous Nephropathy (PMN)

Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical Trial Results [OR1402-3]

Session Room: Mile High Ballroom 4A (Convention Center)

Date / Time: October 24, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 5:40 p.m. MT

Title: Budoprutug for Minimal Change Disease (MCD): A Case Study of Durable Response and Potential Disease Modification via CD19+ B-Cell Depletion

Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Membranous Nephropathy, FSGS, and Podocytopathies [PO1402-04]

Poster Number: FR-PO0713

Date / Time: October 23, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company's pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

About CLYM116

CLYM116 is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand), a key driver of pathogenic B-cell activity in autoimmune diseases. CLYM116 employs a novel pH-dependent bind-and-release 'sweeper' mechanism to potently block APRIL signaling, promote lysosomal degradation of APRIL, and recycle the antibody to extend its half-life. This differentiated design offers the potential for rapid, deep, and durable inhibition of APRIL with a favorable safety profile and less frequent dosing. CLYM116 is being advanced for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and may also have broader utility across other B-cell mediated diseases where APRIL plays a critical role.

About Budoprutug

Budoprutug is a clinical-stage, anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody with the potential to address a broad range of B-cell mediated, immune-driven diseases. Designed with enhanced effector function and low picomolar affinity, budoprutug targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells, including plasmablasts and certain plasma cells, key sources of pathogenic autoantibodies. Early clinical data suggest budoprutug may offer durable B-cell depletion, rapid reductions in autoantibodies, and clinical remission in primary membranous nephropathy (pMN). Budoprutug is being evaluated in clinical trials for pMN, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A subcutaneous formulation is also in development to enable broader patient access. Budoprutug has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pMN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” including without limitation statements regarding: expectations regarding the therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development of CLYM116 and budoprutug; the anticipated timelines for announcing data from Climb Bio's ongoing and planned clinical trials; and other statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“suggest,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Climb Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, important risks and uncertainties associated with: the ability of Climb Bio to timely and successfully achieve or recognize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Tenet Medicines, Inc. and its technology transfer and exclusive license agreement with Mabworks; Climb Bio's ability to advance budoprutug and CLYM116 on the timelines expected or at all and to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; obtaining and maintaining the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and independent data safety monitoring boards; replicating in clinical trials positive results found in early-stage clinical trials or nonclinical studies; competing successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop treatments for primary membranous nephropathy, immune thrombocytopenia, systemic lupus erythematosus, IgA nephropathy and other immune-mediated diseases; maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to budoprutug, CLYM116 and/or its other product candidates; managing expenses; changes in applicable laws or regulation; the possibility that Climb Bio may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and raising the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of budoprutug, CLYM116 and any other product candidates Climb Bio may develop. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Climb Bio's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the“Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Climb Bio's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Climb Bio's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Climb Bio's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Climb Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Climb Bio's views to change. However, while Climb Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Climb Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

Investors and Media

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

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