Garrison® Dental Solutions Introduces Proxiburtm IPR Burs For Faster, More Predictable Interproximal Reduction

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ProxiBur IPR Kit

Close up view of each IPR bur included in Garrison's new ProxiBur IPR kit (PRXK01)

Garrison's ProxiBurTM IPR Burs simplify interproximal reduction, helping clinicians achieve precise, efficient, and predictable results.

SPRING LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garrison Dental Solutions has announced the launch of ProxiBurTM IPR burs, a new system designed to simplify and improve interproximal reduction (IPR). Developed to address the limitations of traditional diamond burs, ProxiBurTM IPR burs help clinicians achieve controlled enamel reduction with greater efficiency, visibility, and confidence.Interproximal reduction is a common procedure in clear aligner therapy and orthodontic workflows, yet conventional diamond burs and discs can make it difficult to accurately control reductions greater than 0.30 mm, while abrasive strips can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. The ProxiBurTM IPR Bur System was developed to provide a more predictable alternative, enabling clinicians to perform IPR with greater precision and consistency while maintaining patient comfort.A Complete Solution: ProxiBurTM IPR Burs for Gross IPR, FitStrip TM IPR Strips for Controlled IPRThe ProxiBurTM IPR bur system features a comprehensive assortment of thickness-specific burs designed to create precise amounts of space while maintaining smooth cutting performance. Each bur is housed in a bur block with clearly marked thickness designations, helping clinicians quickly identify and select the appropriate reduction amount. The system integrates seamlessly with Garrison FitStripTM IPR strips, allowing clinicians to complete interproximal reduction and finishing within a coordinated workflow. The ProxiBurTM IPR bur system is now available. For more information, visit garrisondental or contact your Garrison representative.

Jeff Maglin

Garrison Dental Solutions

+1 888-437-0032 ext. 218

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Garrison® Dental Solutions Introduces ProxiBurTM IPR Burs for Faster, More Predictable Interproximal Reduction News Provided By Garrison Dental Solutions October 02, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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