Influential Women Features Dr. R. Gabrielle Swab: Cultivating Academic Excellence Through Research And Real Mentorship

STATESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Southern University Associate Professor Combines Corporate Experience, Scholarship, and Experiential Learning to Support the Next Generation of Business LeadersStatesboro, Georgia – Dr. R. Gabrielle“Gabby” Swab, PMP, is a tenured Associate Professor of Management at Georgia Southern University's Parker College of Business, where she combines corporate expertise, academic rigor, research, and a strong commitment to student development. With a career spanning industry and higher education, Swab has developed an approach to management education grounded in scholarship, practical experience, collaboration, and lifelong learning.Before entering academia, Swab established a strong foundation in the corporate world through leadership experience at Juicy Couture and nearly five years with Dell Technologies. During her time at Dell Technologies, she progressed through roles in sales, global operations, and project management, earning her Project Management Professional (PMP) certification along the way. These experiences provided her with firsthand knowledge of organizational environments and project management, experiences that continue to inform her perspective as an educator and researcher.Swab earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Belmont University in Nashville before completing a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources at Morehead State University. She later pursued her Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration at the University of Mississippi, focusing on Management. Her doctoral studies marked an important step in her transition toward academic scholarship and teaching, eventually leading to an academic appointment at Towson University before she joined Georgia Southern University in 2022.At Georgia Southern, Swab's research sits at the intersection of organizational behavior, entrepreneurship, and family business. Her scholarly interests center on how competition and cooperation shape outcomes within teams, startups, and family firms. Her research has appeared in distinguished publications, including the Journal of Organizational Behavior, the Journal of Business Research, and Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, reflecting her ongoing contribution to the study of management and organizational dynamics.Alongside her research, Swab has developed a particular interest in experiential pedagogy and innovative approaches to business education. Her work in this area reflects her interest in finding meaningful ways to help students engage with business concepts beyond traditional classroom approaches. She sees significant potential in the intersection of board games, management, and entrepreneurship, particularly as educators explore new methods for teaching business concepts through experience.Swab recently published her first book,“Leadership Lessons from the Upside Down.” She finds there is a strong need for accessible, relatable ways to teach key leadership concepts. The book aims to meet that need by examining the characters of the hit TV series Stranger Things. It explores their journeys using essential themes of leadership and team dynamics, including adaptability, integrity, and risk-taking. From a leadership standpoint, Swab writes that Stranger Things excels at showcasing characters who display authentic leadership behaviors without fitting the usual aesthetic or personality stereotypes of a leader, which leads the characters to feel deeply human and relatable. The book is for Stranger Things fans and/or those interested in demystifying leadership concepts.Student development remains another important part of Swab's work at Georgia Southern. She serves as the Faculty Fellow of the Parker Business Scholars Program, where she contributes to the development of students pursuing their academic and professional goals. Her work with students complements her research and teaching, allowing her to support emerging business leaders while encouraging them to approach their education with curiosity, confidence, and a willingness to continue learning.Swab also maintains an active presence within her professional communities. She serves as President of the Eastern Academy of Management and Secretary of the Southern Management Association. Her involvement in these organizations allows her to contribute to the broader academic community while remaining connected with colleagues and developments within the management field.For Swab, success is rooted in a combination of personal work ethic and meaningful professional relationships. She believes in working hard while building and maintaining a network of people who want to collaborate and grow together. She views those relationships as reciprocal, recognizing that surrounding herself with people who contribute to her development also gives her opportunities to contribute to theirs. This balance of internal drive and external support has become an important part of how she approaches her career.The guidance Swab received from women in industry early in her career largely influenced her approach to leadership. These mentors demonstrated that it is possible to have both a successful career and a fulfilling personal life, even if everything does not happen at the same moment. Watching them navigate their careers with respect and warmth taught Swab that being taken seriously and being genuinely likable don't have to be mutually exclusive. That lesson continues to influence the way she approaches professional relationships and leadership.Swab encourages young women interested in academia to be proactive about seeking guidance. She recommends reaching out to professors they admire and asking for their perspectives, while also taking advantage of opportunities such as pre-doctoral consortiums. Programs offered through organizations such as the Southern Management Association can provide an opportunity to learn more about academic careers and gain firsthand insight into the profession.She also emphasizes the importance of resilience. Beginning a career in academia can be challenging, particularly because entering the field involves frequent rejection. Swab believes that developing thick skin and being prepared to work exceptionally hard are essential. A genuine passion for writing, students, and lifelong learning is equally important. She encourages aspiring academics to become comfortable with not always being the smartest person in the room and to enjoy the opportunity to learn from others while confidently developing their own areas of expertise.Looking ahead, Swab sees opportunities for continued scholarship and pedagogical innovation, particularly through experiential learning. Her interest in board games, management, and entrepreneurship reflects a broader commitment to exploring how business concepts can be taught in engaging and meaningful ways. Through research, teaching, professional service, and student development, she continues to contribute to the academic community at Georgia Southern University and beyond.At the center of Swab's approach is the importance of being a good person. She also values humor, recognizing that academic life can be difficult and that setbacks and rejection are part of the journey. For her, humor works best when it is supported by a strong work ethic. After putting in the work, she believes there is value in finding lightness in difficult moments and not taking oneself too seriously. This combination of hard work, resilience, authenticity, collaboration, and humor continues to shape the way Swab approaches her career and her relationships with students, colleagues, and professional peers.Learn More about Dr. R. Gabrielle Swab:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Dr. R. Gabrielle Swab: Cultivating Academic Excellence Through Research And Real Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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