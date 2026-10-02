Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence by Dr. Jodie Lobana, #1 Amazon bestseller in eight categories, out in paperback October 2026.

31 days to help humans start governing AI agents. Not one control or two, but layers of them. One idea a day.

- Dr. Jodie LobanaTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIGE Global Advisors has declared October 2026 Holistic AI Governance Month: 31 days devoted to the governance of AI agents, covering six layers of control, with one idea shared every day.The declaration follows a summer in which AI agents operating in test environments breached Hugging Face, reached data tied to three US federal agencies, and accessed Australia's Medicare statistics portal in an incident that went undetected for months. In each case the pattern was the same: the agent went around the controls it was given in order to finish its task."Nobody can promise full control of AI agents, and I would be wary of anyone who does," said Dr. Jodie Lobana, CEO of AIGE Global Advisors. "What we can do is govern them with layers of controls, so that failures are contained, visible and learned from, and human authority is preserved by design rather than by hope."The month is built on the Holistic Antifragile Governance ArchitectureTM (HAGATM), six layers of control for autonomous AI systems: values the agent cannot override, an adversarial ecosystem in which AI monitors AI at machine speed, controls at the hardware level, no single point of failure, human authority and cognitive resilience, and a rapid-response framework for the moment prevention fails. HAGA was first presented in The Hague in October 2025 to chief audit executives of UN agencies and international development banks.On each of the 31 days, Dr. Lobana offers one practical idea for directors, auditors, executives and policymakers, across LinkedIn, YouTube and the Holistic AI Governance community. Professional bodies, universities and organizations are invited to co-sign the month and bring the material to their members.The month coincides with the paperback release of Dr. Lobana's book, Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence: Director's Guide to Building Antifragile Organizations in the Age of AI Agents, a #1 Amazon bestseller in eight categories including Computers & Technology. To make the material accessible to professionals worldwide, the Kindle edition is available at $12.99 for the whole month of October. A certification program on the holistic governance of AI agents opens in November.Dr. Jodie Lobana, PhD, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, holds the world's first PhD focused on AI governance for corporate boards. She is CEO of AIGE Global Advisors, teaches IT governance at York University, chairs the advisory board of the McMaster AI Society, and has trained more than 8,500 professionals from over 50 countries, including executives at the OPCW in The Hague and the regulatory division of OSFI. Her governance framework was recently deployed at a United Nations agency.Follow the month at #HolisticAIGovernanceMonth. Information: drjodielobana.

Dr. Jodie Lobana

AIGE Global Advisors

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October 2026 Declared Holistic AI Governance Month After a Summer of Rogue AI Agents News Provided By AIGE Global Advisors October 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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