ED Conclave Of Asia Pacific Investigators On Asset Recovery Concludes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Investigators from Asia Pacific came together to strengthen cooperation on tracing, confiscation and return of the proceeds of crime at the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network, Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), hosted by the Directorate of Enforcement under India's Presidency, said an official on Friday.

The meeting concluded in New Delhi with the handing over of the Presidency to Singapore for 2027, said the official in a statement.

Under the theme“Closing the Loop: From Tracing to Return”, practitioners from across the region worked to strengthen cooperation on tracing, confiscation and return of the proceeds of crime, said the statement.

The ARIN-AP is an informal network of law enforcement and judicial contact points engaged in all aspects of recovering the proceeds of crime in the Asia-Pacific region. Launched in Korea in November 2013 and modelled on the CARIN network of Europe, it facilitates the direct and rapid exchange of information and good practice among its 32 member jurisdictions and 10 observers, said the statement.

Over three days, the meeting brought together prosecutors, investigators, asset managers, financial intelligence officers and policy practitioners from member jurisdictions and observer organisations, along with special invitees from partner agencies and representatives of Indian agencies.

The closing session was addressed by the Director, Directorate of Enforcement, and marked the symbolic handing over of the ARIN-AP Presidency from India to Singapore, which will lead the Network in 2027.

In his closing remarks, the Director recalled that the theme of the meeting,“Closing the Loop: From Tracing to Return”, was chosen to follow the life of an asset recovery case from its first lead to its outcome, said the statement.

He observed that asset recovery is often discussed in fragments: the investigator sees the tracing, the prosecutor the confiscation order, the asset manager the custody, and the victim, too often, nothing at all. The meeting was designed to bring these stages together so that no participant left with only one part of the picture, the statement said.