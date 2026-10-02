Rajasthan CM Interacts With Sarpanchs, Stresses Welfare Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday held a dialogue with sarpanchs and Panchayati Raj representatives from across the state, focusing on rural development, effective implementation of government welfare schemes and strengthening grassroots governance.

The programme was organised at the Takshashila Auditorium of Maheshwari Public School in Jaipur, while representatives from district headquarters participated virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasised the importance of villages in achieving the vision of a“Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

He said strong Panchayati Raj institutions can play a crucial role in accelerating rural development and strengthening local leadership.

Sharma urged sarpanchs to ensure that eligible residents receive the benefits of government welfare schemes and called upon Panchayat representatives to remain responsive to local grievances.

During the programme, sarpanchs who had undertaken innovative development initiatives in their villages were honoured.

The initiatives highlighted included cleanliness campaigns, promotion of girls' education, environmental conservation, tree plantation drives and community-based efforts to preserve traditional festivals.

A sarpanch from a tribal area spoke about efforts to improve girls' access to education, including the construction of a hostel and initiatives to bring students from neighbouring villages into the education system.

A sarpanch from Jhunjhunu district also shared details of a“utensil bank” established in her village.

The Chief Minister appreciated these grassroots initiatives and described local innovation as an important component of rural development.

Speaking about the enduring role of Panchayat representatives, Sharma said the identity of a sarpanch often remains associated with an individual even after the completion of tenure.

Sharing a personal experience, he said residents of his village still address him as“Sarpanch Sahab” when he visits, despite his current position as Chief Minister.

He said this reflected the close relationship between Panchayat representatives and the communities they serve.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the impact of frequent elections on development activities and government resources.

He said continuity in rural development work was important and emphasised the role of sarpanchs in ensuring that village-level projects continue without unnecessary disruption.

Sharma highlighted employment-related initiatives of the government, stating that 1.94 lakh youths had received appointments, while the recruitment process for another 1.22 lakh posts was under way.

He called upon sarpanchs to ensure that no eligible resident is left out of government welfare schemes.

Using the phrase,“There should be no darkness beneath the lamp,” the Chief Minister stressed that those closest to the system should not be deprived of its benefits.

He urged Panchayat representatives to listen to people's concerns, work towards resolving local issues and bring matters requiring government-level intervention to the administration's notice.

Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Otaram Dewasi, along with other public representatives and dignitaries, attended the programme.

The dialogue comes ahead of the Rajasthan Panchayat elections and focused on strengthening rural governance, promoting grassroots innovation and improving the delivery of government welfare schemes at the village level.