MP: Congress Seeks Probe Into Rahul Gandhi Visit Security, Writes To HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an inquiry into alleged security and protocol lapses during the October 1 visit of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to Balaghat.

The issue was raised hours before Shah's scheduled visit to Bhopal, with Patwari questioning the role of the Balaghat district administration and police during LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jagla village in the Baihar area.

In his letter, Patwari alleged that the Balaghat Collector and Superintendent of Police were not present at the venue despite the police having prior information about the programme.

Patwari referred to a September 29 communication from Balaghat Police to Baihar MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Uke, seeking details of the proposed visit, including the expected crowd, volunteers, parking arrangements, traffic management and the list of persons likely to meet LoP Rahul Gandhi.

According to the letter, the police had also described the area as sensitive and a former Naxal-affected region.

“Therefore, saying that the district administration or police were unaware of the programme raises a serious question at the outset,” Patwari said at a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.

The Congress leader sought a factual report from the Union Home Ministry and a written explanation from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the alleged absence of the two senior district officials.

He also sought clarification on whether a duty chart had been issued for the Collector and Superintendent of Police, whether officers had been formally authorised to discharge their responsibilities in their absence, and whether prior permission had been obtained by the officials concerned.

Patwari further sought details of Advance Security Liaison meetings held in connection with LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit and the decisions taken during those meetings.

The Congress leader said the matter should not be viewed as a political controversy but as an issue concerning the functioning of the security and administrative machinery during a public visit by the Leader of the Opposition.

“Government officials do not belong to any political party; they are public servants accountable to the Constitution and the law. This is the fundamental spirit of democratic administration,” Patwari said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi visited Jagla village on Thursday and met tribal families who had lost children amid concerns related to illness and malnutrition.

During the visit, he also raised issues concerning healthcare, education, compensation and basic facilities in the tribal region.

Patwari urged Amit Shah to review all security and protocol documents related to the visit and initiate action if any violation of prescribed duties or written instructions is established.

The Congress leader also sought a clear and uniform protocol for future visits by the Leader of the Opposition and other holders of constitutionally or statutorily recognised high offices.