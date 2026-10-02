J&K Sees 1St-Ever Mineral Block Auctions, Two Limestone Mines Awarded

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) In a significant milestone for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, two limestone mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned under the Central Government's mineral auction process, marking the first such auctions in the region and opening a new chapter in the structured development of its mineral resources, it was announced on Friday.

The auctions were conducted by the Ministry of Mines after the Jammu & Kashmir administration entrusted the Centre with the task of carrying out the mineral block auctions.

The development is being seen as a step towards unlocking the Union Territory's untapped mineral wealth through a transparent and competitive allocation process.

The successful auctions come amid increasing focus on infrastructure creation, investment promotion and economic development in Jammu & Kashmir in recent years.

The ministry said the commencement of mineral block auctions adds a new dimension to these efforts by paving the way for systematic exploration and commercial development of mineral resources in the region.

One of the auctioned blocks is the Koot-Kapran Limestone Block located in Dooru tehsil of Anantnag district. Spread across 22.43 hectares in Koot and Kapran villages, the block is estimated to contain around 4.75 million tonnes of limestone resources.

The block has been explored up to the G-4 level and is expected to undergo further detailed exploration before development activities begin.

The second block, the Wantrag Limestone Block in Anantnag district, covers an area of 5.36 hectares and is estimated to hold about 10.853 million tonnes of limestone resources.

The block has been explored up to the G-3 stage, including 159 metres of drilling, providing a stronger geological foundation for future mining operations and resource assessment.

According to the Ministry of Mines, the development of these limestone blocks is expected to attract fresh investments and spur economic activity in the Union Territory.

Mining operations and related activities are likely to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities while creating business prospects for local entrepreneurs, contractors, service providers and allied industries.

The ministry said the initiative would help enhance value creation from Jammu & Kashmir's mineral resources and support greater participation of local communities in the emerging mining ecosystem.

It added that the move aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the economic base of the Union Territory and accelerate its development trajectory.