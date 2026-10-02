Gandhi Jayanti: Diplomats From Singapore, Germany, Denmark Pay Tribute

Diplomats from Singapore, Germany and Denmark paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, taking to social media to highlight his enduring legacy of non-violence, human dignity and environmental stewardship.

Foreign Envoys Pay Homage

In a message posted on X, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended greetings to the nation while reflecting on his visit to the world's largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji's life, Dandi Kutir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.“Wishing everyone a peaceful #GandhiJayanti! Recalling my previous visits to Dandi Kutir in #Gandhinagar, #Gujarat, the world's largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji's life. A good day to commemorate his legacy of nonviolence, civil rights, and freedom,” Simon Wong stated.

Wishing everyone a peaceful #GandhiJayanti! Recalling my previous visits to Dandi Kutir in #Gandhinagar, #Gujarat, the world's largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji's life. A good day to commemorate his legacy of nonviolence, civil rights, and freedom - HC Wong #GandhiJayanti2026 - Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) October 2, 2026 German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck underscored the global relevance of Gandhi's philosophy, recalling his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in 2019.“As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday today, I fondly remember my visit to Sabarmati Ashram in 2019. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of Gandhiji's message of non-violence and respect for human dignity - values that remain as relevant today as ever across the globe,” Wieck said.

As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday today, I fondly remember my visit to Sabarmati Ashram in 2019. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of Gandhiji's message of non-violence and respect for human dignity - values that remain as relevant today as ever across the globe. - Ambassador Jasper Wieck (@GermanAmbIndia) October 2, 2026 Connecting Gandhi's teachings to modern climate and sustainability goals, Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen highlighted the alignment between Gandhian philosophy and bilateral ecological initiatives.“On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I am reminded of one of his most important quotes: 'The Earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to hand it over to them at least as it was handed over to us,'” Kristensen noted.

He added that the principle“nice encapsulates the essence of the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India,” while sharing pictures from his recent visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I am reminded of one of his most important quotes:“The Earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to hand it over to them at least as it was handed over to us”. This also nice encapsulates the essence of the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India Pictures from my recent visit to Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. #GandhiJayanti - Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen (@DenmarkinIndia) October 2, 2026

An Enduring Legacy of Non-Violence

These tributes come as people across India and around the world celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and his foundational role in championing non-violence and global peace. Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is commemorated across the country through various programmes and activities Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a central role in the struggle against British rule. He advocated non-violence (ahimsa), truth and peaceful resistance, and led several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement.

The day is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence, after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. (ANI)

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