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Punjab & Sind Bank Launches Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 02, 2026: Punjab & Sind Bank has launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign across its offices, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability and community participation.
The campaign was led by Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank, along with senior executives and employees of the Bank, who actively participated in various cleanliness and environmental initiatives as part of the campaign.
Through these initiatives, the Bank continues to encourage collective participation towards promoting cleanliness, environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.
The campaign was led by Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank, along with senior executives and employees of the Bank, who actively participated in various cleanliness and environmental initiatives as part of the campaign.
Through these initiatives, the Bank continues to encourage collective participation towards promoting cleanliness, environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.
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