Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Strike On Gaza City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- A Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Friday in an Israeli occupation strike near the Ansar intersection, west of Gaza City.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians near the Ansar intersection, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.

Earlier Friday, two Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were injured by heavy gunfire from Israeli forces in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, while a girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire east of the city.

Israeli forces continued shelling and opening fire in several areas across the Gaza Strip, alongside large-scale demolitions in northeastern and eastern Gaza City.

In Khan Younis, Israeli forces carried out large-scale demolitions south of the city, while Israeli naval boats opened fire on the waters off Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

//Petra// MF