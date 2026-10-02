Chairperson, Diabetes Alliance; Co-founder, Diabetes Research Centre, University of Pretoria

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Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie is a public health specialist and researcher whose work focuses on diabetes care, health systems and the prevention of non-communicable diseases in Africa. He holds a medical degree, a Master of Public Health in Disease Control and a PhD in Public Health from the University of Pretoria. He is Chairperson of Diabetes Alliance South Africa, co-founder of the University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre, Extraordinary Lecturer at the University of Pretoria's School of Health Systems and Public Health, and a Research Associate at Nelson Mandela University.

His research includes the Tshwane Insulin Project, which explored ways to help people with type 2 diabetes start and adjust insulin treatment in primary care, and a national study of the burden of type 1 diabetes in South Africa. Drawing on more than 20 years of work in Cameroon, Mali and South Africa, he is particularly interested in turning research and policy commitments into better care for people living with diabetes.

–present Project Manager, University of Pretoria



2023 University of Pretoria, PhD in Public Health 2015 University of Pretoria, Master in Public Health

Public Health Association of South Africa PHASA

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