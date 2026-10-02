Local Pest Control Company, Critter Stop, Wins Best Truck Wrap In The Nation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Texas-based pest and wildlife removal company was recognized for its colorful, Western-themed design featuring its cowboy raccoon mascot, winning Best Truck Wrap in the Nation.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Critter Stop, a family-owned pest control and wildlife removal company, was recognized for the best vehicle wrap design in the pest control industry nationwide.



The judges selected Critter Stop's wrap for its approachable, unintimidating design, pointing to its bright, eye-catching colors, playful illustrations and fun Texas and Western theme. Judges also noted that the company's branding and contact information sit front and center, making the vehicle an effective marketing tool on every route.



“Our vehicle wrap is much more than just a logo. It turns every service call into a moving billboard,” said Jonathan Ferreira, President of Critter Stop.“We intentionally designed it with bright colors, a memorable mascot and bold branding that immediately communicates who we are and what we do. Instead of looking like a typical service truck, it creates a fun, approachable image that families remember.”



Since launching the design, the wrap has become one of Critter Stop's most effective marketing assets.



“We regularly hear from customers who recognize our trucks around town. Kids wave at our mascot, and homeowners tell us they called because they saw our vehicles driving through their neighborhoods,” Ferreira said.“The wrap has significantly increased our brand recognition across Texas and Oklahoma, helping Critter Stop stand out in a crowded industry and reinforcing our reputation every mile our technicians drive.”



The award was presented by Pest Control Technology (PCT), the industry's go-to magazine and resource for pest control news and updates



The full announcement is available on PCT Online:



More About Critter Stop



Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across Texas and Oklahoma. Critter Stop has earned more than 1,500 Google reviews across its locations and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, dead animal removal, and insulation services.



Critter Stop invests heavily in the community, donating 10% of its profits to charities and local fundraisers. Their primary focus is being the #1 supporter of first responders in pest control, but they also support other causes, including helping high school students pursue higher education, awarding $20,000 in scholarships in 2025 and 2026.



Contact Information:



Critter Stop



Email:...



Phone: (214) 561-2744



Address: 1610 Hart St Ste 102, Southlake, TX 76092



CONTACT: Critter Stop 1610 Hart St Ste 102 Southlake Texas 76092 United States (214) 561-2744