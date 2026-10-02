Saleshood Named A Leader In Sales Training & Onboarding And Sales Coaching In G2's Fall 2026 Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer recognition spans Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales Training & Onboarding, with additional honors for momentum, AI role play, and digital sales rooms

San Francisco, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the AI-powered revenue enablement platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in both Sales Training & Onboarding and Sales Coaching in G2's Fall 2026 reports. SalesHood also earned Sales Training & Onboarding Leader recognition in the Enterprise and Mid-Market segments.

“These awards reflect what our customers are working to achieve: helping sellers ramp faster, practice the conversations that matter, and execute consistently,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood.“We're proud to see recognition across training, coaching, and the broader buying experience. It speaks to the work our customers do every day to turn enablement into measurable performance.”

SalesHood was also named a Momentum Leader in Sales Training & Onboarding and a High Performer in AI Sales Roleplay Tools. Its Digital Sales Room earned Easiest to Do Business With recognition, including in the Enterprise and Mid-Market segments.

SalesHood brings training, AI coaching, guided selling, and buyer engagement together in one platform. Revenue teams use it to share the right answers, develop seller skills, reinforce effective behaviors, and guide buyers through complex decisions at scale.

“We're grateful to the customers who shared their experiences on G2,” Cohen added.“Their feedback helps us keep improving how SalesHood supports the people responsible for revenue execution.”

Recent Product Innovation

SalesHood's latest releases extend AI across the revenue motion, helping enablement teams build programs faster and helping sellers guide buyers through active opportunities:



AI Training Builder turns a goal and source materials including call recordings, decks, and library content into a proposed learning plan. Enablement teams review its modules, sequence, and configuration before approving the build.

Co-Selling Agent gives sellers an assistant within each Digital Sales Room. Drawing on shared content, the mutual action plan, call recordings, and buyer engagement, it recommends relevant content and action plan updates and highlights what buyers have asked about.

Contact-Facing AI Assistant answers visitors' questions using content shared in the Digital Sales Rooms, helping stakeholders get up to speed when they join the buying process.

Live AI Role Play Avatars let sellers practice with lifelike avatars that speak and move in real time before important customer conversations. Real-Time Buyer Engagement Insights provide sellers with AI-written summaries of each Client Site visit, including what a buyer viewed, how long they engaged, and what they asked, so follow-up can reflect their interests.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the AI-Powered Revenue Enablement Platform that helps GTM teams multiply their impact. SalesHood hyper-personalizes sales readiness, buyer engagement, and sales execution with purpose-built AI, so revenue teams get productive faster, sell more consistently, and guide buyers more effectively.

Built for modern go-to-market teams, SalesHood brings Content Management, Training & Onboarding, AI Coaching & Role Play, Guided Selling, and Digital Sales Rooms together in one platform, with AI delivering answers, actions, and guidance across every workflow. The result is faster readiness, higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and measurable business impact.

Powerful software. Exceptional partnership.

To learn more, visit .

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SalesHood Named Leader

CONTACT: Media SalesHood...