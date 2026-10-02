Firecracker PR Recognized As A Clutch Spring 2026 Global Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency named a top B2B company for public relations and corporate communications services

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firecracker PR, a leading global public relations agency, today announced its recognition as a 2026 Spring Global Award winner for public relations and corporate communications services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

The agency is celebrating over 20 years of helping companies get known through its proven 5-step“Ignites” process, using the best of earned media, social media, and owned media to get measurable results for its clients.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2026 Spring Clutch Global Award winner,” said Kent Ha, Senior Client Services Manager for Firecracker.“In a world saturated by content and AI slop, having your brand stand out is more critical than ever. Hundreds of companies have benefited from our Ignites process to quickly scale up media coverage that helps increase their brand awareness and online reputation.”

Ignites is a five-step framework that leads to consistent ongoing media coverage through:

1. Promotion

2. Thought leadership

3. Newsjacking

4. Source filing

5. Content marketing

“The media landscape is changing at breakneck speed,” continues Ha.“Companies that don't adapt quickly find themselves falling behind their competitors. Firecracker is at the forefront of continually testing new strategies and tactics, especially in light of how more people are searching on ChatGPT. Getting regular press mentions is one of the best ways to show up in AI searches, as well as emerging channels such as podcasts, YouTube shows, Substack newsletters, Medium, and Reddit.”

"Marketing and advertising agencies operate in one of the most competitive and fast-moving industries out there," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "The agencies recognized this spring have put client success at the center of everything they do, and that commitment is what sets them apart."

View Firecracker's recent work and reviews on their Clutch profile.

Learn more about how Firecracker helps companies get known through their 5-step Ignites process:

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About Firecracker PR

Firecracker PR is a new generation public relations agency that helps companies get known. For over 20 years, their proven 5-step process called“Ignites” has helped organizations large and small get the press they deserve. Headquartered in Brea, CA, Firecracker offers strategic media relations, social media, and online reputation services. Learn more at .

About Clutch

Clutch powers how businesses discover, evaluate, and hire the right B2B service partners. Through verified reviews, structured comparisons, and intelligent matching, Clutch helps business leaders make confident decisions about the expertise they rely on, wherever their search starts. As B2B discovery evolves across marketplaces and AI-driven search, Clutch delivers the credibility signals and visibility that both buyers and providers need to navigate an increasingly complex decision environment. Today, over 400,000 service providers across more than 1,900 categories trust Clutch to connect them with buyers ready to hire.

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