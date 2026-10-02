SARANAC LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In his seminars, William“Billy” N. Martin will often challenge listeners to consider if we change our perspective, how might it change the outcome? In his return engagement with Close Up Radio podcast he asks:

What conditions make a poor decision more likely?

In life and in business, we spend considerable amounts of time examining decisions after something has gone wrong. We investigate events, identify causes and often create new rules, procedures and training intended to prevent them from happening again. William N. Martin is interested in starting somewhere else. He challenges us to consider:

What conditions make a poor decision more likely?

What weak signals tell us our trajectory may already be changing?

How do we change that trajectory while choices are still available?

Martin has spent much of his life in environments where decisions have consequences. His experience spans nearly 20 years and includes roles as a high-voltage lineman and a utility leadership and safety pro. He also served people in emergency and critical-care medicine, flight medicine, rescue, and education and frequents high-altitude environments for sport.

Today, Martin is president of Think Tank Project LLC and SAFR LLC (Simplify Advanced First Response). His work explores human decision-making, adaptive capacity, predictive processing, agency, and the conditions from which safety and performance emerge.

In his newest podcasts, he asks stirring questions and plants seeds in our minds. Where the conversation goes from there will emerge between the host and guest.

Close Up Radio recently featured William“Billy” N. Martin in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday September 30th at 2pm Eastern

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Keynote Speaker and Workforce Trainer William Martin of Think Tank Project and SAFR Recently Featured on Close Up Radio News Provided By Close Up Television & Radio October 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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