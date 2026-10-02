ISMRM & ISMRT Open Abstract Submissions For 2027 Annual Meeting & Exhibition In Vancouver

Abstract submissions accepted 01-28 October 2026 as the global MR community prepares for Vancouver 2027

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) announce the opening of abstract submissions for the 2027 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place 08-13 May 2027 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Visit .Abstracts will be accepted 01-28 October 2026, inviting researchers, clinicians, physicians, engineers, physicists, radiographers, technologists, students, and other MR professionals from around the world to share their latest research, clinical advances, technical innovations, and ideas with the global magnetic resonance community. All are encouraged to begin the submission process early and review the abstract requirements and meeting information before the deadline.Development in Every DimensionThe ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition is a global event dedicated exclusively to magnetic resonance in medicine, bringing together thousands of MR professionals for scientific exchange, education, collaboration, and the exploration of emerging technologies.Guided by the 2027 theme, Development in Every Dimension, the Vancouver meeting will showcase advances across magnetic resonance research, clinical practice, technology, and patient care while creating opportunities for professionals at every career stage to connect and learn from colleagues from around the world.Two Societies. One Global MR Community.The 2027 meeting brings together the complementary communities of ISMRM and ISMRT.ISMRM offers six days of comprehensive education and scientific exchange spanning MR research, clinical practice, physics, engineering, technology, and innovation.ISMRT offers three days of focused clinical education designed specifically for MR radiographers and technologists, with an emphasis on practical knowledge, patient care, professional development, and connection with MR professionals worldwide.Presenting an abstract provides an opportunity to contribute to the scientific and clinical conversations shaping the future of magnetic resonance, gain international exposure for new work, exchange ideas with colleagues, and become an active part of the 2027 Annual Meeting program.Vancouver 2027 Is Now OpenAlong with the opening of abstract submissions, early registration for the 2027 Annual Meeting & Exhibition will be open 12 October, giving attendees the opportunity to begin planning their Vancouver experience.2027 ISMRM and ISMRT membership is also now open, welcoming new and returning members to be part of the global MR community and connect with the Society throughout the year and at the Annual Meeting.-Abstract Submission Window: 01-28 October 2026-Annual Meeting: 08-13 May 2027-Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada-Early Registration: Opening 12 October 2026-2027 Membership: Now Open - visitLearn More & Submit an AbstractVisit for abstract submission information, requirements, registration, important dates, and the latest updates about the 2027 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition.About ISMRM & ISMRTThe International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) bring together a global community of professionals dedicated to advancing magnetic resonance in research, clinical practice, education, technology, and patient care.

Parshy Phillips

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ISMRM & ISMRT Open Abstract Submissions for 2027 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Vancouver News Provided By ISMRM October 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science...



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