Broadcom Catalyst Partner Leap Platform Announces Availability Of Symantec CBX

Symantec CBX Enterprise-Grade Security for Every Defender

Symantec CBX delivers enterprise‐grade protection and faster, more cost-effective investigations to security teams of every size facing AI-driven cyberattacks

- Feris RifaiFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United States/North America – Leap Platform, a member of the global Broadcom Catalyst Partner initiative, today announced the general availability of Symantec CBX, a unified cloud-based XDR platform that brings together robust endpoint protection, threat detection and response, and data security for security teams of all sizes to defend against today's AI-accelerated threats. Symantec CBX empowers every defender, regardless of budget and resources, with real-time visibility and automated investigations, enabling faster, more intelligent threat response while lowering SIEM and operational costs. First introduced by Broadcom at RSAC Conference 2026, Symantec CBX is now generally available worldwide.Frontier AI models are redrawing the security baseline, accelerating how defenders can discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, detect, investigate complex attacks at scale, and automate responses at machine speed. Yet, until now, this critical security functionality has often been out of reach for leaner security teams. The strategically AI-powered Symantec CBX platform delivers these capabilities to all defenders. CBX is built to automatically aggregate and correlate telemetry to an extent that is impractical for resource-constrained teams to achieve themselves. Platform features such as Threat Tracer let expert and novice analysts alike visually investigate full attack chains without writing queries, while Incident Prediction, trained on 500,000 attack chains, predicts an attacker's next moves and auto‐mitigates via Adaptive Protection.Symantec CBX is designed to help under-resourced teams:●Accelerate threat investigations: By combining Threat Tracer, Incident Prediction, and Symantec AI‐powered summaries, Symantec CBX helps senior analysts make better decisions with more context, while enabling junior analysts to connect attack chains they might otherwise miss.●Enrich data security within investigations: Symantec CBX brings key data security signals directly into the investigation workflow, identifying sensitive information exposure without requiring a heavy, full‐scale DLP deployment.●Deliver essential cloud and web security controls: With capabilities such as Cloud SWG Express, Symantec CBX provides essential cloud and web protections for teams that lack the resources to deploy and manage a full SSE stack.“Symantec CBX gives our customers enterprise‐grade protection in a solution that's simple enough for security teams of all sizes to run every day,” said Feris Rifai at Leap Platform.“With CBX, our customers can investigate threats faster, understand their data exposure more clearly, and get more value from their existing security investments without adding headcount or complexity.”“Symantec CBX represents a fundamental shift in how we deliver security to every defender, regardless of team size or budget," said Adam Bromwich, Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Security Group, at Broadcom. "By bringing together the best of Symantec and Carbon Black in a single, intuitive platform, we're eliminating the complexity that has traditionally forced lean security teams to choose between capability and usability. By leveraging frontier AI, Symantec CBX enables security teams to make smarter, faster decisions to better protect their organization."Pricing & AvailabilitySymantec CBX is generally available now. For more information, including demonstrations and pricing, current and prospective customers should contact Leap Platform at... or visit .About Leap PlatformLeap Platform is a global vendor network that executes the go-to-market motion for leading technology providers, including Symantec CBX and Carbon Black across North America. Acting as a single accountable partner, Leap assumes vendor-level responsibility while simplifying the customer experience across the entire lifecycle. From demand generation and sales to customer success and support, Leap owns the full customer journey with a focus on driving business outcomes. Learn more at LeapPlatform. Media Contact: –...

Chris Wraight

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Broadcom Catalyst Partner Leap Platform Announces Availability of Symantec CBX News Provided By Leap Platform October 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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