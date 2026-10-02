Who Is Sujeet Kalkal? Indian Wrestler Bounces Back From 2-9 To Win Maiden Asian Games Gold

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalal made a stunning comeback to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal in the men's 65kg category final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, October 2. Kalal clinched India's first gold medal in wrestling and the third overall after Nitesh Siwach and Sunil Kumar won silver and bronze in the men's 97 kg and 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling, respectively.

Sujeet Kalal defeated Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in a thrilling 10-9 victory at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center. However, the Indian wrestler was trailing 2–9, and hopes of winning the Gold medal looked nearly out of reach. However, the 23-year-old displayed his grit and resilience and orchestrated a sensational late onslaught.

In the final seconds, Sujeet scored eight consecutive points through a flurry of vital takedowns to snatch a breathtaking 10-9 victory and secure a memorable gold medal while leaving fans and opponents alike in absolute awe of his clutch performance.

Also Read:Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal wins gold; Dipanshi misses out on bronze

Who is Sujeet Kalkal?

Sujeet Kalkal's stunning comeback from 2-9 to 10-9 to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal, making him the third wrestler after Yogeshwar Dutt (2014) and Bajrang Punia (2018) to win a gold medal in the men's 65kg category, has put him in the national spotlight.

Hailing from Imlota, Haryana, Sujeet picked up his wrestling journey at a local village akhada, trained by his father, Dayanand Kalkal, who is a former national-level wrestler. Sujeet continued training in his village until 2020 before moving to Sonipat in 2021, where he trained alongside more experienced wrestlers.

2022 was a year to remember for Sujeet Kalkal as he won a gold medal at the Asian U20 Championships and Grand Prix, alongside a bronze medal at the World U20 Championships. In 2025, Sujeet won gold medals at the World and Asian U23 Championships and Grand Prix, further establishing his dominance on the international stage.

WATCH HOW SUJEET KALKAL TURNED A 9-2 DEFICIT INTO ASIAN GAMES GOLD. DON'T BLINK. THIS COMEBACK HAPPENED IN REAL TIME. ‍♂️THE SCORE SAID 9-2 CLOCK SAID“TOO LATE.”SUJEET KALKAL SAID“WATCH ME.” ‍♂️9-2 → 10-9. GOLD. Eight points minutes unbelievable... twitter/ozTw9w5PBN

- Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) October 2, 2026

WHAT A COMEBACK! WHAT A FIGHT! SUJEET KALKAL IS AN ASIAN GAMES CHAMPION!After trailing 2-9 in the first half, Sujeet produced an incredible comeback to win 10-9 in the final seconds! GOLD FOR INDIA IN MEN'S 65KG WRESTLING!JUST WOOOOOOAHHH! twitter/63xMzHBXGL

- The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 2, 2026

Sujeet Kalkal further earned international recognition when he won the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships, defeating Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the final. Now, the 23-year-old has added an Asian Games gold medal to his resume, cementing his legacy as one of the country's most formidable wrestlers and an undisputed powerhouse in the 65kg division.

Stepping in the footsteps of Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia, Sujeet Kalkal has signaled a thrilling new era for Indian freestyle wrestling, proving that the nation's rich legacy in the weight class is in fiercely capable hands.

Sujeet Kalkal's Stunning Comeback Leaves Fans in Awe

Sujeet Kalkal's stunning comeback from 2-9 down to 10-9 has left social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and sports enthusiasts praising his never-say-die attitude and sensational late fightback.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Sujeet's extraordinary comeback, with several highlighting his fighting spirit and ability to turn the contest around in the final seconds. Others described the victory as 'legendary' and 'phenomenal', while praising the 23-year-old for refusing to give up despite trailing 2-9.

Some fans were particularly impressed by Sujeet's mentality, with one noting that 'many players would give up after going 2–9 down,' but the Indian wrestler only became more determined to fight back, while a few others described his performance as a 'legendary fight and comeback' and said the thrilling final deserved to be watched on loop.

Many players would give up after going 2–9 down, but he only got more determined to fight back and win. That mentality is something special. Surely a future star!

- Arnav (@Arnavvsachdeva) October 2, 2026

Absolute Chad!!!

- Market Yogi (@YogiU235) October 2, 2026

What a comeback that was phenomenal performance by sujeet after trailing from 2-9 to come back to 10-9 in last 10 sec of match it's was one of the best match in Asian games

- CHOTA BHEEM (@chootabheem07) October 2, 2026

HEART OF A LION, WILL OF STEEL! Never count him out! Sujeet fought through the deficit, hunted down every point, and snatched GOLD right at the death! ⌛ twitter/WbYHs2slG4

- Puneet Mishra (@Pmish0703) October 2, 2026

Comeback Will remember for ages

- Nayan (@Nayan1827) October 2, 2026

Superb. Simple unbelievable. Congratulations Sujeet kalkal

- n.r.s (@nagenderSR) October 2, 2026

Can watch this finals on loop! Chief (@TOP1_MAVERICK) October 2, 2026

Woah woah Reversed the result on the mat in the last few seconds Inspiring stories ✨ Anitha VSD✨ (@sundewflowers) October 2, 2026

Have to save this match replay കൊല്ലംകാരൻ (@kollamboyi) October 2, 2026

Sensational Gold BILLA SHOT (@nottrollG) October 2, 2026

This was legendary fight and comback. Maharaja Of Tariffs - Langley Bahadur N.Misra Stan (@Mohmayaaism_1) October 2, 2026

Meanwhile, India won 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver, and 35 bronze, and is currently at the fifth spot on the medal table, where China (316), host Japan (239), and South Korea (134) lead the upper echelon of the standings.

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