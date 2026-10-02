20/20 Biolabs To Participate In The Maxim Growth Summit 2026 In New York On October 14, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Hold One-on-One Meetings with Institutional Investors at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (the“Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen and Chief Financial Officer Alan Bergman will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026, being held October 13 and 14, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. The Summit's healthcare program takes place Wednesday, October 14.

Mr. Cohen and Mr. Bergman will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Summit and in additional meetings scheduled in New York that week.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Dates: October 13 and 14, 2026; healthcare program Wednesday, October 14

Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York, 159 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen; Chief Financial Officer Alan Bergman

Conference Website: Click here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the Maxim Growth Summit or in New York that week, please contact your Maxim Group representative, email ..., or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTestTM for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTestTM for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest's affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit .

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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