Influential Women Profiles Shannon Wingard, EA, NP: Supporting Executive Leadership Through Service And Learning Today

MIDDLEBURY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Dedicated Executive Assistant and Community Leader Combines Professional Excellence With a Deep Commitment to Giving BackMiddlebury, Indiana – Shannon Wingard, EA, NP, is an accomplished Executive Assistant and Notary Public whose career reflects a deep commitment to service, continuous learning, leadership, and supporting others. With a professional background spanning education and corporate operations, Shannon has developed a versatile skill set that allows her to navigate complex responsibilities while providing dependable support to senior leadership.Before transitioning to the corporate world, Shannon dedicated 16 years to education with Elkhart Community Schools, working as a teacher and reading specialist. Her time in education established a strong foundation in communication, organization, problem-solving, and helping others succeed. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and English / Language Arts from Ball State University before continuing her studies and earning a Master's Degree in Reading Specialist / Elementary Education (K–12). She is also certified as a Reading Specialist.After 16 years in education, Shannon decided to pursue a new professional challenge where her talents could be fully recognized. Her transition into the manufacturing sector allowed her to apply the skills she had developed throughout her educational career in a different environment. She went on to hold Executive Assistant positions with Abro Industries and ARBOC Specialty Vehicles before joining Grand Design RV, where she has served for four years.At Grand Design RV, Shannon works closely with senior leadership as a strategic partner, managing a wide range of responsibilities that help keep daily operations organized and efficient. Her duties include state licensing compliance, notarizations, executive calendar management, travel coordination, meeting documentation, and internal communications. Her ability to anticipate needs, remain composed under pressure, and handle sensitive information with discretion enables leadership to focus on broader priorities while Shannon manages the details behind the scenes.Her role requires both precision and adaptability, particularly as the RV industry continues to navigate challenging economic conditions. Shannon identifies the state of the economy and its direct impact on the RV market as one of the biggest challenges currently facing her field. According to Shannon, the industry is entering approximately its fourth year of a significant market downturn, representing the longest sustained period of difficulty the industry has experienced. Working through such an environment requires resilience, adaptability, and a continued commitment to supporting both the business and the people who contribute to it.For Shannon, professional growth remains an ongoing priority regardless of changing circumstances. She attributes her success to being a lifelong learner and regularly listens to podcasts, watches instructional videos, and takes online courses to continue developing in her role. She recently completed a certification program for executive assistants, viewing investment in her own development as one of the most powerful things she can do for herself and for the people she supports.Shannon also holds certification as a Notary Public through the Indiana Secretary of State. Her professional credentials and continued education reflect the same mindset that guided her throughout her career: there is always an opportunity to learn, improve, and become more effective.One of the principles that has particularly influenced Shannon's approach to work comes from advice she received from her own boss. The philosophy centers on taking care of everyone, from senior leadership to custodial staff, and recognizing that titles do not determine a person's worth. For Shannon, the principle reinforces the importance of treating everyone as an equal. It has shaped how she approaches her responsibilities and contributes to the workplace, while also reinforcing why she values the company where she works.That commitment to inclusion extends beyond her professional responsibilities. Shannon is a Board Member of the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Ronald McDonald House Event Committee. She is also involved with the RV Women's Alliance (RVWA) and the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN), reflecting her interest in professional connection, inclusion, and community engagement.Giving back is at the center of Shannon's personal and professional values. Raised with a strong belief in supporting people in need and contributing to the surrounding community, she has carried that philosophy into her adult life. She leads her company's volunteer committee and actively contributes to numerous charitable causes, including Ronald McDonald House of Michiana, Habitat for Humanity, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Cultivate Food Rescue, Girls on the Run Michiana, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Crossroads United Way, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, and the American Red Cross.Shannon feels fortunate to work for an organization that shares her commitment to volunteerism and service. Whether through her professional responsibilities, community involvement, or personal efforts, she remains motivated by the opportunity to be of service to others.Her dedication has also received recognition within her community. In 2026, Shannon was named one of Middlebury, Indiana's Influential Women, acknowledging her professional contributions and involvement beyond the workplace.As she continues developing her career, Shannon is particularly passionate about encouraging young women entering industries where they may not always see themselves represented. Her advice is direct: speak up, make sure your voice is heard, and secure a seat at the table. Rather than waiting to be invited into important conversations, she encourages women to claim their place, share their perspectives, and advocate for themselves with confidence.From education to executive support, Shannon's career has been defined by adaptability and a willingness to keep learning. Her work at Grand Design RV combines organizational expertise with thoughtful leadership support, while her community involvement allows her to extend her commitment to service beyond the workplace. Through every stage of her professional journey, Shannon continues to demonstrate the value of learning, inclusion, and giving back.Learn More about Shannon Wingard:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Shannon Wingard, EA, NP: Supporting Executive Leadership Through Service And Learning Today News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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