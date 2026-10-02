American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS and VASA Fitness Expand Employee Education Benefits

Partnership expands access to ACHS health and wellness education programs through new education benefits for eligible VASA Fitness employees.

- Ilana Frigaard, Chief Operating Officer at ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is pleased to welcome VASA Fitness as its newest Marketplace Partner. The partnership brings together two organizations committed to supporting healthier individuals, stronger communities, and continued professional growth.VASA Fitness is a leading high-value, low-price fitness club operator with a growing network of locations across the United States. Its inclusive approach provides members with access to strength and cardio equipment, group fitness and studio-style classes, personal training, recovery amenities, and supportive fitness communities.Through the partnership, VASA Fitness employees will have access to educational benefits for eligible ACHS programs, creating opportunities for employees to expand their wellness impact through knowledge in integrative health, wellness coaching, nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and related fields.VASA Fitness employees can learn more about available education benefits, explore eligible ACHS programs, and request information at here: achs/partnership-vasa-fitness/The collaboration will also create opportunities to share information with ACHS students and alumni about career pathways within the fitness and wellness industry. ACHS and VASA Fitness may collaborate on employment and internship opportunities, career-focused events, educational initiatives, and other activities agreed upon by both organizations.“VASA is committed to creating welcoming communities where people can build healthy habits, feel supported, and become stronger in every area of their lives,” said Chris Mertz, Corporate Wellness Manager at VASA Fitness.“Partnering with ACHS extends that commitment beyond our clubs by connecting physical well-being with continued learning and professional growth.”The partnership reflects ACHS's focus on connecting education with practical professional opportunities in the expanding wellness workforce.“Partnerships are most meaningful when they create practical value for both communities,” said Ilana Frigaard, Chief Operating Officer at ACHS.“By bringing together ACHS's fully online education and VASA Fitness's growing national presence, we can support VASA employees who want to continue their education while giving ACHS students and alumni greater access to VASA facilities and resources that can support their own health and well-being.”The ACHS Marketplace Partnership Program connects students, alumni, faculty, and staff with organizations that support education, career development, whole-person wellness, and sustainable professional practices. Marketplace Partners may also offer resources, services, or benefits to members of the ACHS community.For more information about ACHS partnerships, visit .About VASA FitnessVASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price fitness club operator committed to uplifting everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. VASA provides inclusive and supportive environments where people of different backgrounds, abilities, and fitness levels can work toward their personal wellness goals. Its clubs offer strength and cardio equipment, group fitness and studio-style classes, personal training, and a range of recovery and recreational amenities. Learn more at .About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences is an accredited institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers online degree programs, certificates, microcredentials, and continuing education courses in areas including integrative health, nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and wellness coaching. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, organization, ACHS is committed to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for opportunities in the evolving health and wellness workforce.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

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ACHS and VASA Fitness Expand Employee Education Benefits News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences October 02, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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