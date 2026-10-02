Russians Drone Attacks Power Company Worker Near Zaporizhzhia
"Today, at around 10:30, in the village of Bilenke, an electrician with the Zaporizhzhia Regional Electricity Distribution Network, born in 1976, was attacked by an enemy FPV drone while on his way to carry out emergency repair and restoration work. As a result of the attack, our colleague suffered a serious injury," said Andrii Stasevskyi, head of the company.Read also: Russians shell 29 settlements in Kherson region in one day, seven people injured
Accompanied by military personnel, the injured man was transported by evacuation vehicle to the nearest stabilization point and from there to City Hospital No. 9 in Zaporizhzhia. Doctors' preliminary diagnosis is a fracture of the left pelvic wing.
Earlier in the morning, RMA spokesperson Oleksandr Kovalenko said on television that 58 people injured in shelling were being treated in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia. Eleven of them were in serious condition, according to doctors.
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