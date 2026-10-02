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Manchester City Lodge Appeal Against Guilty Verdict

Manchester City Lodge Appeal Against Guilty Verdict


2026-10-02 08:36:52
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 2 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Manchester City have lodged their appeal against the judgment that they broke Premier League financial rules, reported PA Media/dpa.

An independent commission found City guilty in a report released earlier this week.

Manchester City had until Friday to appeal, and the club announced just before midday that it had done so.

A statement on mancity read:“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that, at 7 pm (1800 GMT) on Thursday, Oct 1, 2026, the club lodged its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League commission in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter.

“The club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.

“The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions relating to this case.

“We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa

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