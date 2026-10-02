Rodale Institute Honors Marion Nestle With Inaugural Organic Stewardship Award For Lifetime Achievement In Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in Regenerative Organic Agriculture Recognizes Organic Innovators Advancing Soil Health and Resilient Food Systems Across the U.S.

KUTZTOWN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodale Institute is proud to honor the visionary Marion Nestle with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in Education as part of its 2026 Organic Stewardship Awards. Nestle is the Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, at New York University. The annual award recognizes individuals whose work is the future of food and farming.



Marion Nestle, a trailblazing author and public health advocate, is the recipient of the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in Education for her decades-long dedication to examining scientific and business influences on food choices. Her extensive research, teaching and writing on the politics of food and nutrition have fundamentally shifted how consumers and policymakers understand the food system. Her new book, Sugar Coated, Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food written with coauthor Lisa Sutherland, was released on September 8.

“To build a regenerative organic future, consumers must understand the vital link between agriculture, nutrition and human health,” said Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute.“Marion Nestle spent her career defending that holistic vision, long before it was part of a national conversation. We created the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in Education to honor her courage as an educator and to challenge the next generation to continue her vital work for a resilient food system.”

Nestle was honored during Climate Week at a special 90th birthday celebration on Thursday, Sept. 24. The event, hosted in partnership with Food Tank, NYU and Rodale Institute, took place at WNYC-NPR Studios' The Green Space in New York City.

“I am enormously honored to receive this award, especially since it comes from an organization I have so long admired,” said Marion Nestle.“I fully support the organic movement and want to do all I can to expand its reach. Thank you for all you do and for honoring me in this way.”

Established in 2011, the Organic Stewardship Awards spotlight innovators who are driving systemic change and advancing organic solutions to climate impact, food insecurity and environmental issues. Each year, Rodale Institute selects individuals whose dedication to soil health, ecological integrity and community wellbeing has left a mark on the movement toward a regenerative planet.

This year, Rodale Institute will also recognize recipients through the Organic Stewardship Awards for their commitment to organic agriculture in three other categories. Those categories include farming, industry and science. Additional award winners will be announced and honored at a later date.

As organic farming stands at a critical crossroads amid climate change, soil degradation and rising demand for clean food, the Organic Stewardship Awards serve a deeper purpose beyond individual recognition. The need for visionary leadership is greater than ever, and these awards encourage others in the sector to help scale solutions that nourish both people and the planet.

Click here to learn more about the Organic Stewardship Awards and see past recipients.



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ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, the Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 78-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival. Learn more at rodaleinstitute.org.

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Marion Nestle Honored with Inaugural Organic Stewardship Award for Lifetime Achievement in Education