Pradnya P. Sute, Showcased By Influential Women, Leads Data Engineering And AI Innovation At Paramount

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technology Executive Builds High-Performing Teams While Modernizing Data Platforms and Driving Enterprise TransformationTampa, Florida – Pradnya P. Sute is a technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in software engineering, data platforms, and large-scale digital transformation. Currently serving as Director of Data Engineering for Ad Platforms at Paramount, she is focused on building and scaling a new engineering organization while establishing foundational processes and integrating AI-enabled technologies to accelerate innovation and delivery. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to scalable engineering solutions, high-performing teams, continuous learning, and strategic transformation across complex technical environments.Originally from India, Pradnya developed a strong foundation in Computer Science before moving to the United States to pursue her master's degree at Utah State University, which she completed between 2001 and 2003. Her educational journey provided an important foundation for a career that would span software engineering, technical leadership, enterprise applications, data platforms, and cloud modernization. Along the way, she has continued expanding her technical knowledge through certifications and professional development in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, generative AI, digital media, and leadership.Pradnya began her professional career at Cingular Wireless, later acquired by AT&T, where she developed foundational expertise in software engineering and telecom systems. Her early experience allowed her to work within complex technical environments and develop the problem-solving and engineering capabilities that would support her progression into leadership.She later joined InterContinental Hotels Group, spending more than seven years with the organization. During this period, she transitioned into technical leadership roles, began managing engineering teams, and delivered enterprise application solutions. Her progression demonstrated her ability to take on increasingly complex responsibilities while continuing to strengthen both her technical and leadership skills.After relocating to Tampa, Pradnya joined Nielsen, where she spent more than a decade progressing through multiple leadership positions and ultimately serving as Director of Engineering. Her time at Nielsen became an important chapter in her career, particularly through her involvement in large-scale modernization initiatives. She led global teams and played a key role in modernizing legacy systems through cloud migration and microservices transformation initiatives designed to improve performance, scalability, and operational efficiency.One of the significant milestones in her career was successfully driving a long-stalled legacy system migration at Nielsen. The initiative required perseverance, strategic execution, and the ability to navigate complex technical and organizational challenges. Pradnya also helped drive the transition of key technology operations at Nielsen to India, taking on responsibilities that required strong leadership, accountability, and an understanding of large-scale technology operations.These experiences reinforced the qualities Pradnya considers central to her professional success: perseverance, continuous learning, and adaptability. Over more than two decades in technology, she has consistently approached new challenges as opportunities to expand her capabilities. Her career demonstrates a willingness to take on complex problems, remain accountable for outcomes, and continue improving as both an engineer and a leader.Today, Pradnya applies these principles in her role at Paramount, where she is building a new engineering organization from the ground up. As Director of Data Engineering for Ad Platforms, she leads a group of engineers focused on data platforms and emerging AI initiatives. Her responsibilities include establishing foundational processes, scaling the organization, and supporting the integration of AI-enabled technologies into engineering workflows.The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, cloud modernization, and scalable data platforms has created both significant challenges and opportunities across the technology landscape. Organizations are increasingly working to modernize legacy systems, strengthen data governance, and deliver real-time, intelligent solutions while maintaining security, cost efficiency, and operational stability. At the same time, companies need engineering professionals who can adapt to changing technologies and deliver solutions at scale.For Pradnya, this environment represents an opportunity to combine her technical background and leadership experience with emerging technologies. Her current focus on data and AI initiatives reflects the broader direction of her career: developing modern technical capabilities while creating teams and processes capable of supporting continued innovation.Her approach to leadership is also shaped by the importance she places on confidence and self-advocacy. One of the most important lessons she learned throughout her career is that professional growth comes from consistent hard work, dedication, and a willingness to take on challenges that stretch existing capabilities. At the same time, she believes that professionals must value themselves and ask for what they deserve. For Pradnya, confidence develops through repeated action and the willingness to step forward.That philosophy is particularly important in her advice to young women entering the technology industry. She encourages women to remain confident in their abilities, stay curious, and not be afraid to take up space in rooms where important decisions are being made. Complex technical environments and leadership structures can feel challenging early in a career, but consistent learning, resilience, and a willingness to ask questions can help professionals grow over time.Pradnya also emphasizes the value of mentors and support networks. Throughout a career, trusted guidance and encouragement can provide valuable perspective while helping individuals navigate professional challenges. She believes in giving back through mentorship and community involvement, particularly by supporting young women in technology. For her, lifting others as one climbs is an important part of creating opportunities for the next generation.Her commitment to continuous growth extends beyond technology and leadership. Pradnya values balance and fulfillment outside of work, maintaining an active lifestyle while expressing her creativity through painting and singing. These interests provide outlets beyond her professional responsibilities and reflect the importance she places on maintaining a well-rounded life.Her professional development has also continued through certifications in emerging technologies. Pradnya holds the AWS Certified AI Practitioner and Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals credentials, along with certifications and learning experiences related to generative AI, Amazon Bedrock, digital media, and AI project planning. She is also a member of Women in Big Data and SWE, reflecting her continued connection to professional communities within technology.From her early career in software engineering and telecom systems to her leadership of global engineering teams and her current work building a data engineering organization at Paramount, Pradnya has consistently embraced change as part of professional growth. Her journey from India to the United States and through increasingly senior technology roles has been defined by adaptability, resilience, curiosity, and a commitment to learning.As she continues leading data platform and AI initiatives at Paramount, Pradnya remains focused on developing high-performing teams, modernizing technology, and aligning engineering execution with broader business growth objectives. Her career reflects the value of combining strong technical foundations with confident leadership, while her commitment to mentorship underscores her desire to help others develop the same confidence and purpose in their own careers.Learn More about Pradnya P. Sute:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Pradnya P. Sute, Showcased By Influential Women, Leads Data Engineering And AI Innovation At Paramount News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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