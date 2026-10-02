Rev. Dr. Juliet Spencer, Recognized By Influential Women, Guides Christian Women Toward Growth Through Goals And Grace

GAINESVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certified High Performance Coach Combines Decades of Pastoral Leadership With Faith-Centered Coaching to Help Women Navigate Overwhelm, Build Confidence, and Lead With PurposeGainesville, Texas – Rev. Dr. Juliet Spencer is a Certified High Performance Coach, former United Methodist pastor, speaker, and podcast host dedicated to helping overwhelmed Christian women gain clarity, strengthen their confidence, and lead with purpose. Through her coaching practice, Goals and Grace, she combines evidence-based high-performance coaching principles with a faith-based perspective to help clients establish meaningful priorities, create sustainable momentum, and live with greater intention and balance.Juliet brings more than three decades of pastoral leadership to her work as a coach. Before transitioning into full-time coaching, she served for 35 years in ministry and held numerous leadership positions within the United Methodist Church, including Lead Pastor, Senior Pastor, and District Superintendent across Louisiana. These experiences provided her with extensive experience in leadership development, strategic planning, team building, and spiritual guidance, all of which now inform her approach to supporting women through personal growth, life transitions, and leadership challenges.Her transition into coaching followed a significant period of change in her own life. After relocating from Louisiana to Texas to care for her aging parents, Juliet embraced a new professional direction and expanded her coaching practice. The transition allowed her to draw upon her leadership background and her passion for helping others grow while focusing more directly on empowering women to align their goals with their values and calling.At the center of Juliet's work is Goals and Grace Coaching, where she offers a practical and compassionate approach to personal development. As the host of the Goals & Grace podcast, she extends these ideas beyond individual coaching, creating opportunities to encourage women who are seeking greater clarity and direction. Her approach blends the high-performance methodologies of Brendon Burchard with her faith-centered perspective, creating a framework focused on meaningful goals, personal growth, and sustainable progress.Juliet's coaching philosophy is grounded in integrity, honesty, personal growth, and the belief that every person has inherent worth and purpose. She strives to empower women to establish healthy boundaries, pursue meaningful success, and lead with courage while remaining connected to the values that matter most to them. Rather than separating achievement from personal fulfillment, her work encourages clients to consider how their goals fit within their broader sense of purpose and calling.Her own career journey has reinforced the importance of adaptability. Juliet attributes her success to her ability to adapt and embrace new opportunities during times of change. Relocating to Texas to care for a parent prompted a significant career transition, but it also created an opportunity to move into coaching and apply her professional experience in a new way. The experience strengthened her understanding of resilience, flexibility, and the importance of maintaining a strong sense of purpose during periods of uncertainty.Trusting her instincts has also played an important role throughout her professional journey. Juliet considers the best career advice she has received to be the encouragement to trust herself and believe in her abilities. While she values seeking input and learning from others, she has found that listening to her intuition and having confidence in her judgment can help guide important decisions. This perspective has supported her as she navigated career transitions, embraced new opportunities, and remained connected to her values.Juliet also encourages young women entering the coaching industry to keep moving forward when they encounter obstacles. She recognizes that challenges and setbacks are a natural part of any career journey and believes persistence, resilience, and confidence can help individuals continue progressing. Her advice centers on staying focused on meaningful goals, continuing to learn and grow, and refusing to allow temporary difficulties to deter long-term aspirations.Beyond her professional work, Juliet remains committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others through community involvement. She has contributed to organizations including Volunteers of America, Habitat for Humanity, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Her involvement reflects the same values that guide her coaching practice: service, kindness, authenticity, and a belief in the worth of every individual.For Juliet, personal growth is closely connected to how people respond to their experiences. She approaches challenges with the conviction that every experience has value when people are willing to learn and grow from it. Love, kindness, and authenticity remain important forces in both her personal and professional life, while her commitment to using her voice, experience, and talents continues to shape her work with women.Through Goals and Grace, Juliet offers Christian women a space to step back from overwhelm, clarify what matters, and pursue their goals with greater confidence and intention. Her combination of pastoral leadership, high-performance coaching principles, speaking, and community service provides a foundation for helping clients approach growth with both determination and grace.Learn More about Rev. Dr. Juliet Spencer:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Rev. Dr. Juliet Spencer, Recognized By Influential Women, Guides Christian Women Toward Growth Through Goals And Grace News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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