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Subsea 7 S.A. Notification Of Transactions By Primary Insiders


2026-10-02 08:17:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by primary insiders. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • SUBC_2026_LTIP_Trade_Notifications

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111751155



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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