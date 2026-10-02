Miranda Burnett, Featured By Influential Women, Guides Oral Health Initiatives With Integrity And Innovation

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Dental of California Leader Draws on 26 Years in the Dental Industry to Support Strategic Programs and Community Well-beingSacramento, California – Miranda Burnett is a seasoned professional whose 26-year career in the dental industry has been shaped by regulatory compliance, operational understanding, integrity, and a commitment to continuous learning. Recently moving into the role of Manager of Oral Health Initiatives at Delta Dental of California, Miranda now serves in a more strategic and innovative capacity, helping to shape programs that support oral health and community well-being while encouraging thoughtful innovation across the organization.Miranda has built a 21-year career with Delta Dental of California, progressing through increasingly senior positions and developing a broad understanding of dental benefits administration, claims processing, healthcare regulation, and compliance. Her professional journey began with hands-on experience in a dental office, giving her an operational perspective that has continued to inform her work throughout her career.Over the years, Miranda advanced from claim processing to senior compliance analyst and ultimately into her first leadership position as Manager of Regulatory Compliance. In that role, she oversaw compliance and privacy teams responsible for regulatory change management, ethics initiatives, training programs, and risk assessment support across the enterprise. Her expertise includes Medicare Advantage requirements, Medicaid utilization analysis, fraud, waste, and abuse investigations, as well as HIPAA and state privacy law compliance.Her academic background has complemented her extensive professional experience. Miranda holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Law in Government Law and Policy from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. These educational experiences have supported her ability to navigate the complex regulatory environment surrounding healthcare and dental benefits.As Miranda transitions into her role as Manager of Oral Health Initiatives, she is positioned to apply the knowledge she has developed throughout her career in a strategic and innovative setting. Her experience with compliance and regulation provides a strong foundation for understanding the requirements organizations face, while her operational background gives her insight into how initiatives can function in practice.One of the defining aspects of Miranda's approach is her willingness to embrace change. In regulatory compliance, she identifies the constant pace of change as one of the biggest challenges, particularly as healthcare privacy regulations continue to evolve and technologies such as artificial intelligence emerge. Keeping up with the volume and frequency of regulatory updates can be demanding, and the dental industry can sometimes trail the broader medical field in adopting advanced technologies.For Miranda, however, this changing environment also represents an opportunity to learn, adapt, and innovate. She believes organizations can lead through adaptation by embracing change early, integrating technology thoughtfully, and strengthening compliance practices. This perspective allows her to view evolving regulations and technology not simply as challenges, but as opportunities to remain competitive and effective in a rapidly changing landscape.Her leadership philosophy is similarly grounded in collaboration and personal integrity. Miranda attributes her success to perseverance and resilience, along with consistently showing up and doing what needs to be done to the best of her ability. Remaining grounded in her values and maintaining personal integrity guide how she approaches both challenges and opportunities.Miranda also credits the advocacy and encouragement of former leaders and others in her life who believed in her potential. Their willingness to advocate for her and push her toward opportunities she might not otherwise have considered played an important role in her professional development. That confidence helped her recognize capabilities she had not always seen in herself.This experience has influenced the advice she offers young women entering any industry. Miranda encourages them not to limit themselves and to remain open to all possibilities. Early in her own career, she never imagined she would achieve as much as she has. Her journey has demonstrated that professional growth can extend far beyond what someone initially believes is possible.She encourages young women to believe in their ability to learn, adapt, and work through challenges. Staying confident, continuing to learn, and trusting their own potential can create opportunities that may not have been anticipated at the beginning of a career.At the center of Miranda's professional and personal approach is honesty. She considers honesty one of her core values and prioritizes staying true to who she is while consistently choosing to do the right thing, even when doing so is difficult. These principles guide how she approaches her responsibilities, relationships, challenges, and opportunities.Outside of work, Miranda values spending time with her son and friends. She enjoys outdoor activities throughout the year, including snowboarding during the winter and spending time near the ocean and other bodies of water during the summer. Her ability to balance a demanding professional career with meaningful time outside of work reflects the grounded perspective she carries into her leadership.With extensive experience spanning dental operations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and healthcare policy, Miranda brings a multifaceted perspective to her work in oral health initiatives. Her continued focus on integrity, resilience, collaboration, and thoughtful innovation provides a foundation for her evolving role at Delta Dental of California as she contributes to programs focused on oral health and community well-being.Learn More about Miranda Burnett:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Miranda Burnett, Featured By Influential Women, Guides Oral Health Initiatives With Integrity And Innovation News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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