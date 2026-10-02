EHRDC In Dubai And MBRHE Sign Mou To Empower Emirati Talents In Engineering And Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to empower Emirati talent, providing them with specialised training and practical experience to enter the labour market and access career opportunities in the housing sector. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed on the sidelines of EHRDC's participation in Ru'ya, Careers UAE 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 28 to 30. The agreement aims to connect Emirati talents with professional opportunities that support their participation in vital sectors and enhance readiness for employment and entrepreneurship.

H.E. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said:“Our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a major step in our efforts to establish integrated pathways for Emirati talent that offer training, practical experience, employment opportunities and entrepreneurship skills. By connecting Emirati talent with national entities and institutions, we are committed to equipping them with the essential skills and experience required to meet evolving market demands and empower them to build sustainable career paths and drive impactful growth across vital economic sectors.”

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Executive Director at MBRHE, said:“We are proud to collaborate with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai. Through our strategic partnership, we are dedicated to empowering Emirati talent in engineering and entrepreneurship and providing them with exceptional training and practical experience in order to help them gain exposure to the housing sector and large-scale engineering projects. This collaboration combines academic knowledge and real-world practical experience, enabling individuals to unlock rewarding career paths and launch scalable, sustainable entrepreneurial ventures.

Under the MoU, EHRDC and MBRHE will collaborate to attract and nominate qualified Emirati talents to participate in initiatives, programs, projects and activities implemented or supported by either party. The two entities will also work together to design and deliver training and qualification programs, including specialised training, practical experience and graduation projects.

The partnership further strengthens and expands EHRDC's network of strategic partners across the public and private sectors and national institutions, supporting its efforts to establish an integrated ecosystem for Emirati human capital development. This helps Emirati talent gain greater access to more career opportunities while building connections with organisations across key sectors, thereby supporting Dubai's economic and social development objectives, greater participation of Emirati talent in the labour market, and the development of the UAE workforce.