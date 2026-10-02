Mazal Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Escrow-Protected Marketplace For Premium Number Plates Trading

A new digital standard for Dubai's premium number plate market, tapping into Dubai's growing collectibles market Secured transactions backed by trusted UAE Partners Investing in Emirati talent and local expertise while also giving back to the community

Dubai, UAE: Mazal has officially launched its new digital platform, introducing what it describes as the UAE's first escrow-protected ecosystem dedicated to the buying, selling and trading of premium Dubai number plates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The platform was unveiled at an exclusive launch event held at a cutting-edge digital and vibrant event venue, bringing together industry stakeholders, collectors, investors and enthusiasts to mark a new chapter in Dubai's premium number plate market.

The event also featured a live auction – the first of its kind taking place in the UAE for secondary number plates. Mazal premium number plates and premium Mazal IDs were also auctioned, lifting the energy of the evening to an all-time high.

Built around the principles of trust, transparency and security, Mazal aims to bring greater structure and efficiency to a market that has traditionally relied on informal transactions, independent brokers and manual ownership transfers. The platform provides users with a centralised environment where number plates are secured under Mazal's custody before being made available for trading

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulla Al Meer, Co-Founder & Chairman, Mazal, said:“Building a credible market requires more than technology; it requires trust, governance and a clear framework around ownership and transactions. With my experience in Dubai's number plate industry and its regulatory landscape, I have seen first-hand the importance of creating processes that protect both the asset and the people involved in a transaction. Mazal brings these principles together through verified ownership, secure payments and a transparent transaction journey, setting a stronger standard for the market.”

Adding to this, Ahmad Al Nasser, Co-Founder & CEO, Mazal, said:“Dubai's premium number plate market has developed into a sophisticated trading environment, with plates increasingly recognised for their scarcity, value and long-term potential. Having spent years close to the commercial side of this industry, I have seen the need for a platform that can bring greater efficiency, transparency and accessibility to the way these assets are traded. Mazal is designed to provide that structure while preserving what makes this market unique.”

Mazal enables users to browse and list premium number plates, participate in live auctions and complete transactions through a protected escrow process. Under its transaction framework, buyers' funds are securely held from the moment a deal is agreed and are released only once the official ownership transfer has been confirmed.

To further support secure and convenient transactions, Mazal has partnered with Transguard to facilitate reliable cash collection services for clients who choose to make payments through this method. The partnership adds an additional layer of convenience for customers while supporting the platform's broader focus on secure and transparent transactions.

The platform also introduces data-driven valuations, with premium plates assessed against factors including transaction history, market demand, rarity and number patterns. This is designed to give buyers and sellers greater visibility into the value of an asset and reduce the uncertainty traditionally associated with premium number plate transactions.

Alongside its technology and transaction infrastructure, Mazal is investing in building a team that reflects the UAE's talent and leadership ambitions. Through its partnership with TASC, the company is sourcing and recruiting top Emirati talent to support its growth and contribute to the development of a locally rooted business with regional ambitions.

Mazal's launch comes at a time when premium number plates are increasingly being viewed as collectible and investment assets. According to the company's market assessment, Dubai's premium number plate market records approximately 55,000 transactions annually, with the market growing by around 20%. Premium plates can command significant values, with the highest recorded sale cited at AED 55 million and the premium plate market having recorded a value of AED 1.7 billion over three years.

About Mazal:

Mazal is the UAE's first escrow-protected number plate trading ecosystem, built for buying, selling, transferring and valuing Dubai's premium number plates. Verified ownership, escrow-protected funds and data-backed pricing secure every transaction from listing to transfer. Mazal is headquartered in Dubai.